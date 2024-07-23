Why is nobody talking about the European Accessibility Act? - Jason Crispin

Jason Crispin is the CEO and founder at IMAGINaiTION.ai. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Despite its potential to transform accessibility, the act has barely stirred discussions among businesses or in the media. With such profound implications on the horizon, the lack of dialogue is puzzling and concerning.

The EAA aligns closely with the EN 301 549 standard, which itself extends the well-known Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA. This alignment means that the EAA not only adopts these recognised web accessibility guidelines but also broadens them to include a wider range of digital and technological products. This standard ensures that accessibility is not just about websites but encompasses all forms of digital interaction, making it crucial for companies to widen their scope of compliance efforts.

It applies globally to any entity offering goods or services to EU consumers, affecting a vast array of companies from major corporations to medium-sized enterprises. Interestingly, micro-enterprises with fewer than ten employees and a turnover below EUR 2 million are exempt, sparing the smallest businesses from the act’s requirements, but aligning yourself to these standards from an early stage will certainly make your life easier down the line.

Non-compliance could result in substantial penalties, with fines reaching up to €103,000 per infringement, and even the threat of jail time. This could accumulate across multiple EU member states for the same offence. Beyond financial repercussions, companies failing to comply risk severe damage to their reputation, potentially leading to a loss of customer trust and market share. There might also be legal challenges from consumers and advocacy groups, adding to the financial and reputational damage.

Companies must take proactive steps to align with the EAA. This involves conducting accessibility audits of their digital offerings, crafting detailed compliance strategies, and ensuring ongoing training for their staff. Importantly, companies should engage with users, especially those with disabilities, to adapt and improve their services continually.

Despite its importance, the EAA has not received the attention it deserves. Perhaps this is due to a lack of awareness or a misunderstanding of its implications. Alternatively, companies might be underestimating the preparation required, misled by the 2025 enforcement date into believing there is plenty of time to adapt.

However, the time to act is now. Embracing these changes not only avoids penalties but also opens up market opportunities by making services accessible to a wider audience. More fundamentally, compliance with the EAA should be seen not just as fulfilling a regulatory requirement but as an opportunity to lead in creating an inclusive digital environment.

The European Accessibility Act represents a crucial step toward a more inclusive digital world, and as the enforcement date approaches, it is imperative for businesses to understand its importance and begin preparations in earnest.

The journey to full compliance is complex and requires significant resources. It is crucial that the government steps up its support for businesses navigating this transition.