Why it is high time we kicked ageism into touch and embraced all age groups - Daxa Patel

This affects not just people over 50 but the young too. The young are not taken seriously and this is reflected in the fact that society does little to give them a fair chance. Simple affordable things previous generations had, like funding for university fees or getting on the property ladder, are examples of societal indifference.

According to HR magazine, people in their 50s and 60s experience ageism mostly at work. Carole Easton, chief executive at the Centre for Ageing Better, says, “Ageism scars lives. It is often dismissed as being harmless, but ageist beliefs can be incredibly damaging for us as individuals and for wider society.”

Ageism also persists outside of work, such as in health and social care. Incidents of ‘do not resuscitate’ orders or neglect in care homes are just a couple of examples.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One. PIC: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

As we live longer, we need to radically reframe how we view age. Labelling someone as an OAP at 60 is like being rejected for a job because they are of childbearing age. We would like to think this does not happen with employment laws, but unconscious bias is prevalent.

Sixties is the new forties, and eighties is the new sixties. Next time before you call someone old, think again. I write about this because of how Joe Biden is viewed. The office of the US President is pressurising, ageing almost all leaders. Mr Biden comes across as a patriot but appears a little fragile in the media. Fragility demands compassion and respect, not dismissal.

I lived with a man in his nineties who was incredibly youthful - my dad. Even after a minor stroke, he was determined to remain independent. I admired that in him, knowing the effort it took to assert his right to be treated as he wished.

The problem with age is that we are desensitised to the repercussions of ageism. Loss of self-esteem is a given, but feeling invisible and ignored can lead to mental health issues. We aim to be politically correct regarding inclusivity, diversity, and equality, but the same effort is needed for labelling someone as too young or too old.

I was interviewed on the radio recently, and the presenter called me a coach specialising in mid-life because I am middle-aged. I am neither; I am me. I am not defined by my age or my job title.

Did you know 62 per cent of workers over 50 believe older workers face age discrimination?

In 2024, Dr Emily Andrews, deputy director for work at the Centre for Ageing Better, argues that companies refusing to hire older workers are harming themselves, proving ageism is still prevalent.

The scrutiny Mr Biden faces is justifiable considering the pressures on his well-being, but there must be respect for the fact that he is only three years older than his opponent, who faces different scrutiny.

There are also double standards in ageism and perception. Age is viewed differently for male and female leaders and between older and younger leaders. Leading female actors in Hollywood and Bollywood have spoken out about being given mother roles while men their age are given lead roles. The same applies to pay; women still get paid less than their male counterparts.

Ageism in the UK workforce affects career progression, job security, and the mental health of older employees. As of April 2021, the average age of a judge in the UK was 66. The Supreme Court currently has twelve judges aged between 60 and 70, proving that age does not determine mental decline or sharpness.

If we all live long enough, we will age, but let us age with dignity and mindfulness. Let us see age as a sign of lived experience. There are employers making a positive impact, but this needs a dogged universal approach. Offering continuous training and development for all ages is crucial.

I attended a conference by the Tony Blair Global Institute and was struck by how forward-thinking he is at 71. Nelson Mandela was 77 when he became President of South Africa, and my dad learned to ride a Vespa scooter at 62.

Legislation has played a role in redressing ageism, but like the glass ceiling faced by women, people of colour, and those with different abilities, this discrimination is entrenched. It will not be eradicated until we change our personal views.

My father was a role model for being young even in his nineties. At 93, he aspired to start a business. We do not stop living just because we are a year older. Another birthday is an accomplishment and prepares us for what is to come. Age should not be conflated with ability or potential. Nor should a person’s right to dream be diminished by society’s labels. Remember, the spirit transcends the calendar.