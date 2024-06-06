Why it is important that successful games are made in Yorkshire and careers built in this region - Jamie Sefton

So, alongside artist Tracy Emin and documentary-maker Louis Theroux waiting to shake hands with King Charles and Queen Camilla, was Dr Mick Donegan MBE from games charity SpecialEffect. Dr Mick got the opportunity to meet and chat with the Royals about the organisation’s work bringing joy to disabled gamers through bespoke controllers and software.

The games industry – including games companies from Yorkshire and the North – were out in the sunshine at the Palace to represent our sector. People that work so hard to create incredible games, innovate tech and build businesses that create wealth and employment in our region were there. Companies such as Leeds-based VR games studio XR Games, York-based adventure game developer Revolution Software and Barnsley-based audio production specialists PitStop Productions attended, all studios pushing our industry forward and getting recognition for doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also making an appearance and flying the Yorkshire flag were the National Videogame Museum from Sheffield and the University of York, as well as regional screen agency Screen Yorkshire, who have all made huge contributions to the creative industries in this county.

Bobby Thandi from XR Games and Jamie Sefton from Game Republic at Buckingham Palace.

The garden party was extra special because it has not been easy over the last year for all sectors including games. Many smaller ‘indie’ games companies were present at the event. In the light of continuing challenges, and the fact that successful games create jobs and increased spend– it would be good to see more help and support for these new and existing games companies in our region, in particular in developing their own intellectual property.

At a recent roundtable at Sheffield Hallam University, Game Republic joined university course leaders, other games industry partners and policy makers to discuss the games industry from both a local and national perspective. In attendance was Alex Sobel, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Video Games and Esports, as well as Sheffield City Council, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and games company Sumo Digital – and it was heartening to hear that all participants were passionate about the skills agenda, and bringing more talented and diverse graduates into the games industry in Yorkshire through placements, full-time jobs and start-up companies.

At the roundtable, Sumo Digital’s Dr Jacob Habgood, director of education partnerships, discussed the brilliant work the company is undertaking with the Sumo Digital Academy, which is responsible not just linking academia and industry but also in reaching out to people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Game Republic, we are helping too with our graduate work-ready and game studio start-up bootcamps for the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority. Our annual Student Showcase in June at Staffordshire University will have a record-breaking 47 projects by final-year students from 13 Universities in Yorkshire and the North judged by games companies including Sumo, Rebellion North, Red Kite Games, Distinctive Games and more in award categories ranging from Game Art and Animation to Game Technology and Game Narrative Design.

Game Republic also hosted University of Hull and Sheffield Hallam University student teams along with companies Recluse Industries from York and Northrak from Middlesbrough at the recent Barclays Frenzy industry event in London.

This provided a great opportunity to meet the industry and pitch games to publishers, platform-holders and investors. These activities are so important for our regional games industry, enabling companies to access talented people and develop their businesses.

So whilst invites to a Royal Garden Party show games being increasingly recognised as a key part in our economies and lives, it is vitally important that games are also acknowledged for their economic impact. We need to do all we can to ensure more successful games are made and careers built in this region without having to make a commute to London. We certainly have the talent to do that, but now is the time for more public interventions and investments to support growth longer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Garden Party was significant - I enjoyed a cuppa and some delicious cakes but most of all I loved seeing so many people from the North who play such a significant role in games being recognised for their work. It shows how far we have come - thanks to collaboration, persistence, resilience, public funding, private investment as well as creativity. And those attributes will be key to our future ascent.