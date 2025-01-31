Why it is more important now than ever before for farms to engage with the public - Annabel Shackleton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers are already registering Open Farm Sunday events and workshops and webinars have been organised to support host farmers.

By opening-up our farm gates, we provide an opportunity to connect, engage and enlighten the public about the amazing work farmers do. It really is one of the most powerful ways to bridge the knowledge gap by educating communities about farming with nature and visitors are hungry to learn. All farmers can take part – whether on a small family farm or a large-scale farm enterprise. It’s great fun to host too.

Yorkshire is renowned for its rich agricultural heritage. It’s the perfect backdrop for celebrating local farmers’ hard work and showing their commitment to feeding us all while managing the environment that we treasure. Open Farm Sunday is a chance to share our authentic farming stories, from field to fork. It’s not just about opening gates, it’s about opening minds and inspiring a new generation to appreciate where food comes from, and the work farmers do to nurture nature while producing food you can trust.

Annabel Shackleton is the national manager of Open Farm Sunday, at LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).

Connecting the public with farming has never been more important and this year, LEAF is firmly focused on building on our support for farmers taking part.

A free in-person workshop for farmers is taking place on March 20 at the Stockbridge Technology Centre, just south of York. Running between 10.30am and 4pm the day includes a range of workshops offering hands-on learning and the opportunity to hear from experienced hosts who have seen the benefits of participating in Open Farm Sunday firsthand.

We know that participating in Open Farm Sunday has a profoundly positive effect. Our 2024 impact report demonstrates just how powerful this on-farm connection can be with 96 per cent of visitors leaving with a greater appreciation of the work farmers do, while 91 per cent of visitors are motivated to buy more British produce.

This research highlights the benefit of engaging with the public, not only does it stimulate a greater understanding of our work it also increases consumer trust and confidence.

Since 2006, over 6,000 Open Farm Sunday events across Britain have welcomed 3.25 million visitors. I’m inviting the farmers of Yorkshire to take up the mantle this year. Show the public the high standards of your produce and your sustainability credentials.

This wonderful initiative is made possible by our fabulous sponsors across the food supply chain. By working together, we can make Open Farm Sunday a landmark event that celebrates agriculture’s vital connection to community and conservation.

Whether you are considering taking part for the first time or are a seasoned host, now is the time to step forward. For more information on how to get involved and to book your place at our upcoming workshop or webinars, please visit our website www.farmsunday.org/open-my-farm

Let’s make Open Farm Sunday 2025 a tribute to the strength, innovation and community spirit of Yorkshire farming.