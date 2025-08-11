Why it is time to let some of these water companies go bankrupt - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One genuine risk is swimming in wild water. On a hot day, with a long school summer holiday and a whole life stretching out before you the river looks tempting.

There are, however, very real dangers of cold water shock, hidden rocks and weeds, and strong currents. Now there is a new risk that older and more responsible voices need to warn of. It has become dangerously common for youngsters to be trying to enjoy themselves by swimming in sewage.

The kids in my local villages have often taken advantage of any nice hot day in the holiday season to go down to the banks of the River Aire, laze about by the river and occasionally take a dip to cool off. Or more plausibly to show off.

Low water levels at Yorkshire Water's Agden Reservoir, near Sheffield. PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

The river they are swimming in is downstream from the Skipton sewage works and Yorkshire Water manages that. Discharges of raw or slightly treated sewage that go straight into the river have become commonplace in recent years.

Like most things in this country that have been allowed to get worse the transition to this completely unacceptable state of affairs happened slowly. When they were privatised the water companies had no debts and reliable customers who had no choice other than to buy from them. Many grand promises were made about the amount of investment the private sector would bring in and the wonderful new efficiencies they would deliver.

What we actually got was cynical exploitation of customers. Huge debts were acquired in order to pay excessive dividends that justified huge salaries and bonuses for the directors. Some of which were paid via offshore tax dodging accounts. Not a single new reservoir was built after privatisation.

Rules about only discharging sewage into rivers during periods of exceptional rainfall were bent slightly, then bent frequently, then routinely disregarded. Regulators lost staff and the few experienced people who tried to enforce rules lost the support of government. Incredibly the regulators were required to rely on information supplied by the water companies about sewage releases leaving them with no hard independent information to back up any challenge. Water companies were making enough money to protect themselves from prosecution with expensive lawyers that the regulator could rarely afford to compete with.

If all that wasn’t bad enough, what is happening right now defies reasonable explanation. The public have been told in all seriousness by many in the water industry that if they want clean water and no sewage that they are going to have to pay more for it. Bills are set to rise to clean up pollution.

It only requires a second of serious thought to realise how wrong and unreasonable this is. The public have been dutifully paying their bills and expecting that the money was going towards a sensible mixture of spending on running costs and making investments for the future. None of us paid our bill expecting that our existence as guaranteed buyers would be used to leverage huge debts that would be frittered away on excessive dividends.

It is hard for the ordinary woman in the street to understand how a company that knows exactly how many customers it has got and exactly what they will be buying can end up with so much debt on the books that they are close to bankruptcy. Yet that is what Thames Water achieved and several of the others have debts that are almost as ugly.

It is even harder to understand why customers should pay anything more to bail out this huge failure. If a water company can’t obey the rules on pollution, invest a reasonable amount on improving the service and stick to common sense regulations like don’t pump sewage into rivers then it deserves to go bankrupt. It does not deserve to be allowed to put up bills for customers.

Shareholders get paid for risk. When they take on stupid debts to pay themselves large dividends they should expect to lose all value in their shares. Those who lend to companies normally conduct due diligence. If they lent money carelessly then they too deserve to lose it.

It is time to let some of these water companies go bankrupt and then to nationalise them debt free. It is not time to go easy on them and hard on customers by allowing them to raise prices to make investments that were promised decades ago.

The government is promising to fix all this by appointing a super regulator. They would do better to empower the existing ones, enforce the rules, restrict price rises and let bankrupt concerns go bankrupt. Then we can all go back to warning children to respect wild water. Instead of worrying about what germs will get into their bodies because some profit chaser overstepped the mark and got away with it.