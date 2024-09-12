Why it’s important for Bradford University to get involved in City of Culture events - Shirley Congdon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University will be informing and supporting evaluation of the long-term impact of the year-long celebration. We will also contribute in other ways, including through our own programme of cultural events.

Bradford 2025 comes at a time when the UK higher education sector faces a serious and deepening financial crisis, particularly because of a real-time fall in income from a static tuition fee that has not risen substantively since 2012. There is an understanding shared by the Government that the funding model for UK undergraduates requires reform, with Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson stating there are “no easy answers or quick fixes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 16 per cent of a university degree is paid for by the Government, yet according to research undertaken by Universities UK, every £1 of which generates £14 in graduate economic activity. The current model is not working for students, universities, or the taxpayer. It is leading to more people questioning whether going to university is right for them.

Professor Shirley Congdon is vice-chancellor at the University of Bradford.

So, you might ask, at such a time, why our university should place so much emphasis on Bradford UK City of Culture 2025. The reason is because it is so important. It will transform our future.

The UK City of Culture will support the reimagining and regeneration of our wonderfully diverse and culturally rich global city. This is not just a year of attracting visitors but a major stimulus for job creation, skill development, liberating talent, and attracting and retaining businesses.

This will also benefit Yorkshire. Creative industries are core to the economic growth needed in our region, as demonstrated by the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s pledge to deliver a Creative New Deal. Bradford 2025 will focus on further enhancing community cohesion, reducing social exclusion and improving health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a pivotal moment. This is the first time a UK City of Culture has covered an entire district. That is significant, because it means no matter where one lives - from Baildon to Bingley, from Wharfedale to Wyke – all Bradfordians can benefit.

The University of Bradford is known as a technology university. Our research and innovation are world-leading, in nanomaterials, cancer therapeutics, the application of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, archaeology, pharmacology, satellite communications and more; and yet the culture crosses all these boundaries.

This is, in part, why we have been ranked first on the Higher Education Policy Institute’s Social Mobility Index in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Culture is about diversity, experience, inclusion, it is about entrepreneurism and realising dreams.

Part of the University’s strategic mission is to drive sustainable social and economic development through outstanding teaching, research and innovation. Here is an opportunity to do just that, to apply all our experience and expertise to ensure Bradford 2025 changes this city forever and for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Bradford has significant strengths in supporting economic growth and social mobility, in working collaboratively with institutions, supplying higher level skills across the region and using applied research to create innovation and enterprise.

We are and always will be part of a shared culture, promoting science and technology but also the arts and humanities. It is vital therefore that we leverage the opportunities Bradford 2025 presents.