Why it’s important for parents to look after their wellbeing this holiday season - Matt Buttery

Yorkshire is no different. Our annual survey of Triple P practitioners revealed that 91 per cent of Yorkshire parents were concerned about their own mental health and 77 per cent were concerned about the mental health of their children.

NHS data reaffirms these concerns, revealing that one in five children in England had a probable mental disorder last year. As the number of children referred to emergency mental healthcare soars - a 50 per cent increase over the past three years, parents are increasingly being tasked with having to support and manage their children's mental health concerns, taking a toll on their mental health.

As we approach the holiday season, the TV adverts will tell us it's a time of magic and sparkle, but it is important to remember that the festive period can also be stressful for parents and children alike. Hectic social schedules, changes in routine, extra expenses, and dealing with extended families can all present challenges. .

Matt Buttery is CEO of Triple P UK.

To minimise holiday stress for the family this festive season, parents could implement the following top tips.

Open and honest communication is central to a healthy family relationship. Parents play a huge part in helping children express and cope with their needs and feelings. Talking with your child about emotions gives them understanding and tools to express themselves.

In addition to talking to your child about how they are feeling, it's important that parents listen properly to them. Everything a child does or says is communication, whether that's joy, satisfaction, anger, or disappointment. By paying attention to your child's behaviour and actions, you can help spot signs that your child may be struggling.

One key cause of stress for children at Christmas is a changing family schedule. You may travel, go on holiday, or stay up later than usual. Many children can struggle with so much change. Trying to establish a regular routine can help to reduce the likelihood of your child feeling apprehensive and worried this holiday season.

It is also important for parents to look after their wellbeing this holiday season. Parental burnout is more common than you might think - studies have revealed that 81 per cent of mums said they have experienced burnout.

Despite these high numbers, very few parents practise self-care. The old adage - that you can't take care of others unless you take care of yourself - is just as true for mums and dads.

Self-care often falls to the bottom of a parent's list of priorities, particularly during the school holidays, as parents are busy prioritising taking care of the family. This Christmas, regularly find time to take a moment to recharge. Recharging could simply be finding time to call a friend or going for a walk, even if it's just around the block. Just 15 to 30 minutes a day 'recharging' can help you provide a more positive and calm environment at home for your children, helping everyone's wellbeing.

Children learn a lot from the adults around them, including how they manage their feelings. By reducing the number of things you are trying to do to prioritise your mental and physical health, you demonstrate to your children that balance and time for yourself are valuable.