Why it’s important to help people understand how best to use credit - Vikki Brownridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet we know all too well from people dealing with debt, the problem hasn’t gone away. While the pressure of high energy bills tails off in the summer, the next couple of months will bring other challenges, particularly for parents with kids at home.

This is bearing out in what we are seeing at StepChange. Our latest research found that almost one in three UK adults expects their household spending to increase over the next few months. For some of those with increased outgoings, that will mean turning to borrowing to cope. In fact, among those who do use credit, one in five say they are borrowing more now than they did 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit can certainly be a useful tool for budgeting, but it comes with risk especially for those who are struggling financially. The credit market can also be complicated - expensive credit is easy to obtain and it’s common for lenders to increase credit limits, sometimes without checking whether the person they’re lending to will be in a position to repay.

Vikki Brownridge is chief executive of StepChange Debt Charity, based in Leeds.

Our client Courtney came to us with a debt of £8,000. She was 18, had taken out her first credit card, and the company repeatedly raised her credit limit, eventually taking money directly from her bank account to cover repayments. She was unaware of how credit works or how best to manage it; making the minimum payments but unaware she was racking up debt through interest payments. She ultimately felt like “the walls were closing in on” her.

It is cases like Courtney’s which have driven StepChange’s summer campaign, which focuses on getting people across the country credit confident - understanding how best to use credit, what the associated risks are, and what people must know before they sign on the dotted line. We are also seeking to raise awareness of the support that is out there for people struggling with debt.

Firstly, we are encouraging people to only borrow from trusted companies. This may seem obvious, but too often people fall foul of illegal money lenders or loan sharks and end up paying considerably more in interest than they otherwise would from a proper lender. Always check through the Financial Conduct Authority that whoever you take credit out with is properly accredited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, make a budget to understand how much you have coming in each month, your essential expenditure, and any repayments you owe. This may seem simple, but it is a key starting point to understand what you can cover.

Interest and fees can creep up on you. When taking on any credit, you need to assess whether you can manage the ongoing repayments within your existing budget. Minimum repayments, interest charges, and other fees could quickly end up sending a seemingly small amount of credit spiralling.

Do not forget that Buy Now, Pay Later is a form of borrowing too. Whilst it can be useful to spread the payment across a period of time and pay zero interest, repayments can stack up, and if you do fall behind, you may be charged fees and interest. Again, ensure it can fit within your monthly budget.

Lastly, the most important piece of advice is to get help - do not wait. For those struggling, there is impartial debt advice from providers like StepChange. Debt advice should always be free and seeking advice will have no impact on your credit score or involve any credit checks.