Why John Humphrys will be missed as the voice of Today – The Yorkshire Post says

THERE are very few politicians – or public figures – who have emerged unscathed from an interrogation by John Humphrys on Today, BBC Radio Four’s flagship current affairs programme.

For more than three decades, the journalist, 76, has been fearless in holding the great and the good – including his BBC employers – to account with his agenda-setting style of questioning.

John Humphrys (left) with is former Today colleague Jim Naughtie,

Bernard Ingham: ‘Softer feel’ will make Question Time hard going when Fiona Bruce replaces David Dimbleby

And while his guests – and also listeners – were often left infuriated by his frequent interruptions, and preferential pay in comparison to female co-presenters, this interviewing technique was driven by a desire, by Humphrys, to illicit the truth.

Why Fiona Bruce should be sacked as Question Time presenter - Yorkshire Post Letters

They may not have enjoyed these encounters, but leaders, from Margaret Thatcher onwards, did appreciate that such encounters were in the public interest if voters were to be better informed about their policies.

John Humphrys with Today co-presenter Mishal Hussain.

Compare and contrast this realism with the approach followed by contemporary politicians. Now difficult inquisitions are followed by MPs – Jacob Rees-Mogg being a recent example – questioning a programme’s integrity.

And this is assuming that senior figures from the main parties do deign to put in an appearance – Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn and now Boris Johnson have all decided to forego setpiece interviews on Today, Channel 4 News and Newsnight, even during elections, which their predecessors accepted as being part of the job. Given this, the problem is not presenters like John Humphrys becoming outdated but a generation of politicians fearful of myriad weaknesses being exposed.