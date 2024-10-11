Why Leeds City Council would be wrong to impose car parking charges at parks - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I understand the need to encourage walking over driving, and I would support a hefty charge for more than one car per household due to impacts on pollution and congestion. However, this is harsh. Like the doctors’ strike, it will hurt those already in a dark place or in need of a peaceful space where they can just be closer to nature.

Consider who uses our parks: families, the elderly, dog walkers, and joggers. Does this group deserve this penalty? If approved, a ‘modest’ charge today could become hefty tomorrow. Our city centre has become inaccessible for those needing cars, such as carers or those dropping off the elderly at the train station.

Just like the one way loop system in the centre of Leeds, this is another nonsensical plan which will deprive many. Did we not learn from the lockdown rules when we were allowed a small window to go to our local parks? Parks are important for our overall wellbeing like breathing clean air is for our lungs.

Daxa Manhar Patel is a leadership coach, author and solicitor. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Claiming these charges are necessary to balance the books is like the government depriving pensioners of the winter fuel allowance unless they are on pension credit. Parks are vital. After my dad died, my Sunday ritual was driving to Golden Acre Park to feed the ducks - my sanctuary. Parks serve as modern sanctuaries, replacing traditional places of service, crucial for our wellbeing. This charge feels like a tax on a golden delicious apple.

Currently, this is a consultation process. Without sufficient objections, it will be signed off in February and effective 2025. Even 40p is too much when people rely on foodbanks. Policing costs are another concern - will more parking attendants be necessary? And making this cashless will isolate older people further.

Season tickets are hardly likely to cover car park maintenance. Walking dogs on main roads due to these charges increases pollution inhalation. I feel penalised for providing a dog with a loving home when so many dogs are being abandoned as it is. Blue badge holders may be exempt, but the funds redirected for the maintenance of car parks seem unjustifiable amidst broader spending issues.

It is important to voice concerns to local councillors and MPs.

John Hepworth, omeone I know from the Yorkshire German Shepherd Training centre aptly stated in his email of objection to the Council:

“The application of fees will be discriminatory by depriving the use of the parks to the underprivileged because they cannot afford the fees. “Everyone is feeling the financial burdens increasing, not just the council. Hitting ordinary people like this when they are making use of a free facility is going to take away the opportunity for some to enjoy a wonderful green space. For some children this may be one of the few opportunities they get to visit a green space and to learn about nature. “The extremely likely increase of people parking cars on the roads adjacent to or nearby the parks and therefore affecting people’s legal right to the peaceful enjoyment of and access to their own properties. The introduction of resident parking permits in such areas will only serve to make it harder for the aforementioned residents to have visitors or contractors visit their properties.

“Sunday league and children’s league football may become too expensive for some and thereby deprive young people from the extremely valuable experience of team sports. Not every one of them will grow up to be a premiership footballer but many will learn valuable lessons and life skills that will benefit the wider community and the economy in the future. “There has been a recent public consultation, and an overwhelming number of respondents objected to the proposal to introduce parking fees at the parks. For a democratically elected council, this is an extremely undemocratic move. “I consider myself fortunate enough to be able to afford a season ticket. There are many park users that are not so fortunate, and I feel that the council would do well to consider this and also take note of public opinion. What is the point of asking the good people of Leeds if you choose to ignore what they have to say?

“Finally, it was announced this week that the council were to spend £650,000 on 1,000 much needed new laptops. I’m sorry but £650 each for a laptop when you are buying one thousand of them is not a good deal and is not a wise use of the hard-earned public money that you claim to be so short of. Perhaps a longer, harder look at your procurement processes would be a better way to ensure a more balanced budget.”

John’s letter says it all, I rest my case; this plan is unfair and misguided.