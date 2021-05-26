Why ‘levelling up’ has no clear definition – Yorkshire Post Letters

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced a new shake-up of the railways.

WHY does the question of ‘levelling up’ have to result in having a clear answer (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, May 22)?

Is it easy to decide what constitutes ‘the most’ from resources which might be given to those who have the least when the NHS, police, transport and other agencies seem seriously underfunded?

A redistribution of life propects sounds familiar – haven’t schools and colleges being trying to do this for decades, despite an unusually high level of government protocols and customers’ attention occasionally slipping a level or two?

What will be the impact of the new rail shake-up on fares?

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

AS your Editorial claims “it remains to be seen how Great British Railways will operate in practice” (The Yorkshire Post, May 21). A study of the usual devilish detail suggests that our fares and taxes will continue to end up in the pockets of directors and shareholders – albeit via a different route.

Will semantics still insist that we remain ‘customers’ from whom money is to be shamelessly extracted, rather than ‘passengers’ for whom an affordable, viable service is to be provided?