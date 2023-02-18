Why levelling up should be about young people’s future as well - The Yorkshire Post says

For too long regions like ours have suffered from brain drain with young talent leaving Yorkshire to pursue opportunities down south.
Levelling up should be about improving social mobility to stop young people from areas with high levels of deprivation feeling that they need to move in order to get on in life or worse still a feeling of helplessness setting in.
The way you do that is by creating quality jobs, affordable quality housing and a strong and vibrant cultural offer. Of course, investment in transport infrastructure is also a must to enable young people to move around the region efficiently and affordably.
An inability to keep talented young people in the region hurts businesses here and represents a failure on the Government’s part to level up.
And overlooking young people is not electorally beneficial for the Tory Party, as Justine Greening so eloquently argues in today’s newspaper.
The former Education Secretary writes about the demographic headache the Tories face, warning that long term disengagement from younger voters “could prove fatal for the party”.
“It is investment in our young people and their potential, and getting that approach right for the longer-term, that is Britain’s real growth strategy and the bedrock of any sustainable plan to level up Britain,” she says.
The current government would do well to recognise this before it's too late.