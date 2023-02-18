Why levelling up should be about young people’s future as well - The Yorkshire Post says

Levelling up is meant to be about more than just spending on infrastructure projects. A key cornerstone of the agenda is about creating opportunities and in particular opportunities for young people.

For too long regions like ours have suffered from brain drain with young talent leaving Yorkshire to pursue opportunities down south.

Levelling up should be about improving social mobility to stop young people from areas with high levels of deprivation feeling that they need to move in order to get on in life or worse still a feeling of helplessness setting in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The way you do that is by creating quality jobs, affordable quality housing and a strong and vibrant cultural offer. Of course, investment in transport infrastructure is also a must to enable young people to move around the region efficiently and affordably.

Overlooking young people is not electorally beneficial for the Tory Party, says Justine Greening. PIC: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

An inability to keep talented young people in the region hurts businesses here and represents a failure on the Government’s part to level up.

And overlooking young people is not electorally beneficial for the Tory Party, as Justine Greening so eloquently argues in today’s newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Education Secretary writes about the demographic headache the Tories face, warning that long term disengagement from younger voters “could prove fatal for the party”.

“It is investment in our young people and their potential, and getting that approach right for the longer-term, that is Britain’s real growth strategy and the bedrock of any sustainable plan to level up Britain,” she says.