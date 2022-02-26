Why MPs like Bradford’s Imran Hussain and Green Party’s Caroline Lucas must show more respect for PMQs as Ukraine fights for its democracy and sovereignty – Tom Richmond

Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the House of Commons this week.

It also came hours after Sir Lindsay Hoyle – the Speaker – took the rare step of rebuking all MPs following the unruly and unedifying exchanges at Prime Minister’s Questions just 24 hours earlier.

And, to his credit, Sir Lindsay adopted the no nonsense approach so favoured by Yorkshire’s very own Baroness Betty Boothroyd rather than the self-aggrandizement of the pontificating and often prejudiced John Bercow.

Labour MP Imran Hussain (Bradford East) who was interrupted by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle during his question on the appointment of Mark Spencer as Commons Leader while an investigation is carried out into allegations made by Tory MP Nusrat Ghani, during Prime Minister's Questions.

First, the Speaker rebuked Bradford MP Imran Hussain who sought to use PMQs – questions to the Prime Minister – to assert that Mark Spencer, the new Commons leader, is Islamophobic prior to an official report that is trying to establish the motivation behind the decision to sack Nusrat Ghani as a transport minister.

Next, Sir Lindsay rebuked Caroline Lucas, the desperately long-winded Green Party MP who will always use 100 words when 10 will suffice, and others for the verboseness and, often, aimlessness of their questions – and how they deny their colleagues the opportunity to raise issues. Lucas is a serial offender who does herself, or her cause, few favours.

Finally, the Speaker served notice that he will throw out MPs who persist in “barracking colleagues” – and particularly those who gather to the side of Sir Lindsay’s seat to make proceedings deliberately difficult.

This was Boris Johnson briefing MPs on the Ukraine crisis on Thursday teatime.

His words will be empty unless he’s prepared to enforce them (and in contrast to his limited powers to sanction Ministers when they mislead Parliament or choose to circumvent the Commons).

Why might you ask, does this matter at the end of a desperate week that will be forever defined by the sight of Russian tanks rolling through a sovereign European state as the West struggles to respond to the imperialism of Russia’s tyrant Vladimir Putin?

Parliament – and Prime Minister’s Questions in particular – should be a beacon of democracy around the world. Whatever one’s view of Boris Johnson, and his probity after ‘partygate’, it should be a source of national pride that he answered questions from democratically-elected MPs on four successive days this week with great forbearance while showing more humility to his critics and opponents alike.

Contrast this with President Joe Biden’s reluctance to take questions from the media in his stuttering White House appearances; the Kremlin’s autocracy under Putin where dissenters can expect extreme punishment – or Ukraine which is fighting, heroically, and valiantly, to protect the integrity of the Verkhovna Rada which is its parliament.

As such, it’s never been more important for MPs to respect Parliament rather than bringing proceedings into disrepute with out of order behaviour.

WHEN Storm Arwen led to power cuts across the North and Scotland last November, it took days for Ministers to be dragged to the House of Commons to answer questions.

When Storm Eunice caused disruption across London and the south of the country last Friday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng briefed MPs on Monday – the first available opportunity to do so.

I hope these contrasting approaches are a recognition on the Minister’s part – and I believe him to be sincere – about the need to learn lessons rather than North-South double standards that are so typical of this London Government.

I also note his concerns that more needs to be done to reconnect power supplies “in a timely way” and look forward to learning how relevant organisations, like Northern Powergrid, are more effectively held to account in future, and Kwarteng’s undertaking to see “what more can be done” over affordable flooding insurance.

THIS newspaper has been steadfast when it comes to the Yorkshire-wide flooding summit that Environment Secretary George Eustice promised two years ago before going back on his word.

It was a point reiterated by Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney in the Commons this week. “We need to clear culverts, gullies and drains of debris so that when we get such heavy rainfall, we do not see flash flooding,” he said.

And, tellingly, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng concurred, saying this was a “crucial point” before citing past flooding occurrences in his Thames-side seat. He also said the Environment Agency and water companies “all have a responsibility to keep infrastructure in as fit and ready a state as possible, so that in future we have more resilience against such storms”. Secretary of State, please can you instruct Defra to act accordingly?

IT is only time before Skipton and Ripon MP Julian Smith submits a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson – if he’s not already done so.

The former chief whip, who urged the PM to withdraw his ‘‘Jimmy Savile’’ slur against Sir Keir Starmer, has now distanced himself from Jacob Rees-Mogg’s criticism of civil servants.

“Do so many civil servants make British lives better? Probably not,” ventured the new ‘Brexit Opportunities’ Minister.

In a tweet, Smith posted “have to disagree” – before thanking all local, devolved and central government civil servants for their “incredible work over the pandemic” and “in so many other areas of UK life”.

Then, in a follow up post linked to Rees-Mogg’s remarks, Smith praised the BBC’s ‘‘brave’’ coverage of the Ukraine crisis and those civil servants enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs. I agree – the vast majority of public servants are exemplary. Even at the BBC.