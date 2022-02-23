Nadine Dorries might be a ‘Marmite’ minister but her commitment to arts in the North is not in doubt – The Yorkshire Post says

Nadine Dorries is the Culture Secretary.

What is not in doubt, however, is her passion for the arts and her determination, as so ably demonstrated this week, for a more equitable distribution of public funds.

As she discovered to her horror on taking office, “Arts Council spending currently equates to around £21 per head in London” compared to just £9.20 in Yorkshire. Given this, it is a tribute that this region is home to such a vibrant arts and culture sector when it is still being shortchanged to this extent.

But the Minister’s timely intervention also shows the art of the possible – namely what could be achieved in the regions with fairer funding – and The Yorkshire Post looks forward to Ms Dorries honouring her pledge to place culture at the heart of the levelling up agenda, and for her native North to become the new arts capital of Britain.