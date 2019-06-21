Why next PM must invest in North’s schools to power up economy – The Yorkshire Post says

THE question that Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner, poses to the next Prime Minister in The Yorkshire Post today could not be more profound – how do they intend to transform the North’s schools so pupils here have the same opportunities afforded to their peers in other parts of the country?

A key plank of the Power Up The North campaign that The Yorkshire Post and 33 newspapers launched last week, it is also prescient because it comes on the eve of the fifth anniversary of George Osborne’s landmark policy speech when the then Chancellor first revealed his Northern Powerhouse vision.

Anne Longfield is the Children's Commissioner.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor warned: power Up The North before it is too late

And it is hoped that current – and future – Ministers acknowledge the strength of the intervention by such a respected professional, and who comes from Otley. Unlike London which received unparalleled investment when its schools were the bottom of national league tables, the North has been less fortunate.

Even though this region is home to more pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds than other areas, attainment is steadily improving – thanks, in no small part, to the often unheralded work of teachers – and could increase even more rapidly if the Government did so choose to make the necessary funding available.

As Ms Longfield says, this will only happen if the next PM takes the view that spending on schools here is a necessary investment if this region is to contribute even more to Britain’s future success. They should not hesitate to do so.