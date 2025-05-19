Why North Yorkshire Council’s home-to-school transport policy reeks of hypocrisy
Lines have been drawn on a map with little concern for the region’s unique geography, pupil welfare or even worried parents.
Despite repeated attempts to get the council to listen, campaigners have been ignored. Rural communities once again being shafted. This time by a local authority from which many seldom ever see value.
Those who do derive value from the council are the bosses feathering their own nests. While pocketing nearly £3.1m, 23 of the council’s bosses take home six figure salaries.
The chief executive alone is taking home over £230,000 and then you have the Director of Children and Young People’s Services taking home a total remuneration package just shy of £175,000.
The council is meant to be enablers of vital services that provide families with a fulfilling life. Instead hardworking families, many of which won’t have jobs as well remunerated as the aforementioned council bosses, are having their legs kicked from underneath themselves.
The council could have chosen to listen to parents but rather has chosen to put its fingers in its ears. The council says that fixing the issue would mean having to dip into their reserves but this is the sort of thing reserves should be used for.
This deeply unpopular home-to-school transport policy is no longer about saving the council money, but rather about saving face. What’s more embarrassing is the hundreds of children who will now be adversely impacted by this change.
On Wednesday, the council must seize the opportunity to do the right thing and reverse the decision to remove the right to transport to local catchment schools.