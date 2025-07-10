Why North Yorkshire is such an attraction for visitors - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course it doesn’t suit everybody. The location must be right, it needs to be sympathetic to the landscape that visitors come to enjoy.

Top of the hill might offer a great view one way but not necessarily the other. It must also be sympathetic to the visitor themselves.

I remember staying en route in Austria returning from a family road trip to Yugoslavia in the late 1960s.

Then with no mobile phones or apps to book a bed ahead, if you broke your journey by 4pm, hotels and inns had rooms available – Zimmer Frei aplenty.

We were constantly delayed by the huge roadbuilding programme in Europe at that time so couldn’t stop until later, no room at the inn.

Forced to find a Pension, the continental B&B, we struck lucky with a roadside farm.

Friendly, two rooms available, simple but spotless, but the bedroom my brother and I occupied was directly over the cow byre.

With the constant lowing of the cows below and the smell of sweet fresh hay masking some others, it was fine for one night, but might not have been so appealing for a fortnight’s holiday.

Many people might have a Famous Five aspiration to stay on a working farm.

Staying right next to the farmyard with its early starts might not be so appealing.

And working in the hospitality business is not for everybody. Not necessarily an invasion of privacy, it does require a shared space and shared experiences.

I can’t remember when I first heard the humorous, but true, line – if you can’t smile, don’t buy a shop.

I don’t think I would be good as a tour guide. Having the knowledge, but answering the same questions day after day?

Whatever its role in the preservation of the farming economy, it is undeniably a huge part of the North Yorkshire economy, be it in rural, urban or coastal locations. Indeed recent figures update those I used last week.

North Yorkshire’s visitor economy is now worth £4.2bn, up 3.9 per cent on 2023. Just over 38,000 people are employed in full time equivalent roles, making it our largest sector, and an easy sector to enter although there will always be a need to help those employed to upskill. 32 million people visited the region, either for day or overnight visits and this was up nearly 4 per cent.

Of this 32 million, six million stayed overnight and although this was 2 per cent down on 2023, the national trend was a decrease of 10 per cent after the staycation boom following Covid, so we are doing better than the national figure.

As mentioned last week this data will inform and support the Council’s Destination Management Plan launched last October, and one key objective, to increase overnight stays as part of growth.

The new mantra has to be “right people, right place”.

Growth cannot be the only driver – sustainable growth is the aim.

Our new campaign is ‘There’s More to North Yorkshire’ and will challenge the public perception, the traditional view of North Yorkshire, that we are simply about stunning scenery, important though that view is for part of our market.

We want to appeal to other markets, newly quantified, selling varied experiences as well as individual locations.

Experiences such as water-based activities, maintaining and improving health and wellness, history and heritage, even the pace of rural living, and especially food and drink, the production not just the consumption, although that consumption is most enjoyable and universal from fish and chips to Michelin recognised restaurants.

It’s been estimated that North Yorkshire has over half the visitor economy assets in Yorkshire, ranging from the big like Castle Howard and Flamingoland, to the micro B&Bs and small museums in Ripon.

Looking further to the future, we know the direction of travel of this government is to funnel more activity and cash through elected Mayors and the Combined Authorities where local authorities also have a seat.

There is a debate to be had about future funding, especially the possible introduction of a tourist tax.

NYC has not had that debate yet, neither about the amount nor even the principle, but it will have to soon. Already Mayors are making propositional statements.

Although legislation changes will be needed, it’s unlikely this government will resist its Mayors if speaking with one voice.

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire Mayor, said recently “we (Mayors) need powers not just to deliver, but to raise money to fund delivery”, and David Skaith, our Mayor in York & North Yorkshire said he could see “millions of pounds coming in to our areas to fund essential services and enhance the tourism offer – without costing residents a single penny”.

It is a common approach taken across Europe and elsewhere. The More in Common opinion poll claims 41 per cent of the public in favour, with 31 per cent against.