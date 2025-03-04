Why parents need to start taking more responsibility for their child’s education

Many parents and children will have been waiting with anticipation yesterday as they waited to see whether they had secured the secondary school of choice. For some families it was an important day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents who take a keen interest in their child’s education should be praised. Far too often there is a worrying lack of involvement from parents.

However, caring for a child’s education should never descend into abuse. The fact that more than two in five school leaders, 42 per cent, said they had banned parents from the school site in the past 12 months as a result of abuse – and 32 per cent reported parents to the police, is hugely concerning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The education system has been set up to fail by a lack of investment in recent decades. Under-investment in social care, mental health and support for children with special education needs also contributes to an environment where parents, pupils and teaching staff are left frustrated.

School children in a classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Too many parents take a consumerist approach to their child’s education. Outsourcing their responsibility to schools and other authorities. When in fact the most important education setting should be the home. Education does not end at the school gate.

Unfortunately, that is the pervading attitude amongst some parents, evident during the Covid lockdowns when they refused to engage with online lessons for their children.

The social contract is broken. An induction for parents when their children start school should be brought in so that expectations on both ends can be established.