Why people in Yorkshire are turning to self-diagnosis - Heather Smith

For many, this means turning to online health tools and social media for self-diagnosis to find answers more quickly.

It is encouraging to see more people be curious about their health, but our research shows that the public believe that more regulation is needed to support access to accurate and credible health information online.

It's essential that we seek solutions to reduce misinformation and help prevent people from making poorly informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

Heather Smith is the CEO of AXA Health

Our new report ‘From Search to Solution: The prognosis for self-diagnosis in the UK’ has found that self-diagnosis is prevalent in the UK across all demographics and regions.

Nearly half of respondents, 48 per cent, surveyed have self-diagnosed at least once in the last year.

In Yorkshire, that figure rises to half, 50 per cent.

We’re also seeing people self-diagnose multiple times, with 18 per cent of 16-24-year-olds having self-diagnosed four times or more in the last 12 months.

The types of conditions being self-diagnosed are not limited to any specific areas of health, with respondents using online health information to diagnose a range of conditions.

People are most commonly self-diagnosing minor ailments such as hay fever, sunburn and colds, 42 per cent, but nearly a third, 32 per cent, have self-diagnosed a mental health condition, including depression, anxiety, OCD and eating disorders.

In Yorkshire, a fifth, 20 per cent, of people self-diagnosed because they were unable to get an NHS appointment in a timely manner. Other factors included health anxiety and concerns over waiting lists.

While these reasons partly reflect the broader issues of barriers and access in our healthcare system, it also highlights how digital tools and online resources are being increasingly relied upon for answers to health queries and concerns.

We live in a digital age where online platforms and social media provide content at rapid speed and this presents an opportunity for more timely access to information for patients.

Nearly a third, 30 per cent, of people self-diagnosed using social media, including TikTok, Instagram, X, Reddit and Facebook, and it’s perhaps unsurprising that 15 per cent of 16–24-year-olds sourced information on TikTok, compared to less than 1 per cent of 55+ year olds.

Additionally, during the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of emphasis was placed on the deteriorating mental health of the population, particularly young people.

Four years later, the situation is yet to improve.

The rates of mental-health self-diagnosis are most acute among young people.

52 per cent of those aged 16-24 who have self-diagnosed did so for a mental health condition – a stark disparity with older age groups but in line with the trend of declining mental health amongst young people.

Given the links between deteriorating mental health amongst young people and economic inactivity, accurate and faster access to information through credible digital health tools and online content can provide an effective solution to tackling this head-on.

However, we should be wary of the dangers posed by possible misdiagnoses caused by misinformation or a lack of medical expertise, particularly for people aged between 16-24 who are potentially more vulnerable to mental health challenges.

In fact, more than three quarters, 78 per cent, of respondents believe there should be more regulation around health information online.

This could include verified accounts for medical professionals on social media and stricter guidelines on online health content.

The common factor across every age group, gender and region is that barriers to care in our health system are the biggest driver of self-diagnosis.

Reducing waiting lists in the NHS and improving access to care are long-term issues that cannot be fixed overnight.

Instead, we should acknowledge that digital tools will remain an important part of healthcare in the UK into the future.

At AXA Health, we are embracing the use of digital solutions to help provide members with fast and convenient access to care.

Digital health and technology provide significant opportunities, but for the public to reap the full benefits, the system must work in a way that supports people to access credible and safe health information.