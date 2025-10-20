Why planning ahead for Christmas is important for retailers - Jeanette Smith

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for smaller businesses across Yorkshire, from high street shops in Harrogate to family-run cafés in the Dales, the season looks a little different. It can be a boost, yes, but it also brings a mix of unpredictability and pressure that’s often felt behind the scenes.

Small businesses don’t tend to have the luxury of spare staff or deep reserves to fall back on. When demand picks up, they adapt quickly.

When things go quiet, they feel the effects straight away. It doesn’t take much, a delayed delivery, a change in local footfall, even an unexpected cold period, to throw the week off balance.

People doing Christmas shopping. PIC: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

That’s why the pressure often begins now in early autumn. Stock decisions, staffing plans, tech upgrades and early marketing need to be in motion well before the lights go up in December.

It’s something we’ve seen across Yorkshire with businesses trying to think two months ahead, not just two weeks.

There’s no magic formula, but the same themes come up every year.

Get ahead of the data. If last year saw a pile of unsold stock or a last-minute rush that couldn’t be met, those lessons are worth revisiting now. Forecasts don’t need to be complex but they just need to be honest.

Stress-test your setup. It happens a lot when things tend to break in your busiest period. A small thing such as a card reader breaking on one Saturday before Christmas can cost a queue of sales. Therefore it’s important to check your systems now. Fixing small issues early is better than troubleshooting mid-rush.

Start conversations early. Whether it’s letting loyal customers know about order deadlines or boosting your social media presence, early communication often leads to steady trade. When customers are reminded you’re there, and what you’re offering, they can plan around you.

And then there’s January, which is often quieter and sometimes overlooked. The bounce-back after Christmas depends heavily on what groundwork is laid before it, whether that’s reserving cash, chasing payments early or simply knowing what to expect. A little forward planning gives businesses a stronger footing.

What I see from Yorkshire’s small business owners is a constant willingness to adapt. They know their customers, they respond quickly, and they carry the weight of both opportunity and risk. The festive season doesn’t make that any easier, but it does offer a chance to step back and think a bit more deliberately about what’s working, and what’s not.

In either case, they deserve to go into the season clear-headed and prepared; not chasing the retail giants, but focusing on what makes their business work, right in their own community.

And if there’s one message I’d offer as someone who works closely with local practices, it’s this: don’t feel like you have to tackle it alone. A quick conversation now, with your adviser, your team, even your peers, might be the thing that keeps you steady during a busy season.