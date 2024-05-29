Why political uncertainty means I will be stocking up on food - GP Taylor

Nothing was to be taken for granted and her survival stocks were always maintained. After all, she had lived through the last war and knew first hand that food could soon be in short supply.

I was shocked to see how society would quickly break down in a time of crisis, especially the food supply. Within a week, food riots would erupt and naturally greedy people would steal what they could from others. The average home in the UK only has enough food in for five meals. Many don’t even have that.

In Yorkshire, we take it for granted that our farmers keep the supermarkets well stocked. I like to buy direct and use Fadmoor Organic Shop, near Kirkbymoorside. It is fresh from the farm gate and I know that the grower is getting a fair price for all their hard work.

Farmers take part in a tractor "go-slow" in, central London, to raise awareness of the difficulties for the British farming industry which are putting food security at risk. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

I am increasingly aware that British farmers are lacking government support and get paid more to plant trees and flowers than they do to grow food.

It is as if there is a plan to cut food production in the UK and import more and more from abroad with all the air miles that involves.

In this age of obsession with so-called climate change, I am surprised that we are all not digging for Britain and turning our gardens into allotments.

However, the carrot police would have us believe that fruits and vegetables grown in urban gardens have a carbon footprint that is, on average, six times greater than conventionally grown produce. In other words, the eco Stasi wants us all to stop growing our own vegetables and tomatoes and have them flown in from Spain.

Ridiculously, I now must register the six chickens I keep in my garden for “bio security reasons” and the forthcoming avian flu pandemic. If I fail to complete the form, I will be fined £5,000 and if I refuse to pay the fine, I will be imprisoned.

The form takes ages to complete and our farmers must be drowning under piles of paperwork. As an act of defiance, I intend to register all the birds in my garden, even the resident falcon.

I must ask why the government is obsessed with knowing how many chickens I keep and for what purpose? Will they want me to tell them how many cabbages are in my garden?

The production of food is under such scrutiny in America that farmers and backyard gardeners are even being stopped collecting rainwater under threat of prosecution.

With a seemingly universal attack on food production, the politician Oliver Dowden is urging people to stockpile three days' supply of food and water to build national resilience. Is this because of the impending war with Russia or the breakdown of law and order following the election?

Either way, it seems strange that we are being told to go on a war footing and make sure we have enough supplies to feed our families. Even in the dark days of 1973, we were never told to stock up on essentials.

Surely, the government should be increasing food security and supporting farmers growing more food and making sure that our energy is generated in Britain and not imported from abroad. Politicians say we are living in an increasingly dangerous world. The government still insists on giving control of water, gas, and electricity to foreign companies.

I believe it is incumbent on the government to ensure that the population has an uninterrupted supply of food, water, and energy. Everything must be done to stop even a temporary shortage. It is just not acceptable for a politician to say stock up.

In an interview last week, following a meeting with the Russian Ambassador, the MP Andrew Bridgen said British troops were already on the ground in Ukraine and we are at war with Russia. This he said, will be announced in July or August. Is this the reason we are being told to start preparing and build resilience?

I don’t think a pantry full of tinned corned beef will protect the population from Russian missiles.

Whatever the real reason, food security starts with our farmers and the government must begin paying them to produce more crops. Homeowners should be encouraged to grow their own food and DEFRA’s ridiculous powers should be scrapped.

What I do believe is that we are living in difficult times. Like many people, I will be taking steps to make sure that in any time of crisis, my loved ones are fed and protected.

One thing is becoming very clear. We cannot rely on or trust politicians of any variety to guarantee a constant supply of food on our tables.