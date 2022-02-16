Prince Andrew must front up over sex claim costs, relinquish York dukedom and give up all public roles to spare victims and Queen – The Yorkshire Post says

Undated handout photo issued by the US Department of Justice (left-right) of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Court documents show that the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached a "settlement in principle" in the civil sex claim filed in the US.

After the humiliating ignominy of having to agree to a reputed multi-million pound payout to a young woman who he previously denied meeting during his association with the disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, he should state a wish to relinquish his dukedom of York so the necessary Act of Parliament can be passed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is, frankly, an insult to all victims of abuse, and the residents of York, that plain Andrew Windsor, as many people would prefer to call the obnoxious prince, can continue to be the holder of such a grand title after exploiting his power and privilege throughout this unedifying scandal.

BBC handout file photo showing Prince Andrew speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.

He, and his legal team, are also going to have to be more frank about how they intend to fund the settlement – if only to spare the Queen further embarrassment as a mother, and monarch, ahead of Prince Philip’s memorial service next month and her landmark Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

And Andrew needs to accept that his life as a public figure is over and, as a consequence, come up with independent means of supporting himself and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to whom he remains close.

Until this happens – and the onus is on Andrew to make the necessary undertakings – the unstinting example set by the Queen over 70 years risks being overshadowed by the shame brought about by a wayward prince and his litany of misjudgments.