Why private sector leaders need to step up and help their communities - Phil Taylor-Guck

I’ve had the privilege of understanding the nuances of both local and international markets and, as the founder of Elect Holdings, I'm focused on innovative investment strategies, and always aiming to build profitable alliances with key players worldwide.

But my heart remains deeply rooted in Yorkshire. That’s why my current project, the transformation of Mirfield rugby club, holds immense personal significance.

The original club was spearheaded by my godfather, Frank Middleton, and has served as a small but significant cornerstone of the local community for many years since then.

'The recent closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre has left a significant void in our region'. PIC: Jim Fitton

As chairman of the current club, my vision is to honour Frank's legacy by spearheading a project that aims to build new sporting and community facilities in Mirfield.

Our mission is ambitious but necessary, especially against a backdrop of tightening public sector budgets and recent local developments.

The recent closure of Dewsbury Sports Centre has left a significant void in our region and exacerbated the shortage of accessible sporting facilities.

And whilst we may debate the responsibility that the public sector should bear in restoring and growing these services, it is no longer acceptable for local leaders and business people to sit back and wait for Government and Councils to address the current issues.

We must step up and take responsibility for the health and wellbeing of our communities.

Through our community interest company, we recently unveiled comprehensive plans to develop state-of-the-art sporting and community facilities in Mirfield.

The development is designed not only to enhance sports engagement but also to serve as a focal point for community activities, fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among residents.

The project has garnered significant support from local stakeholders.

We've recruited Super League Grand Final winner Shaun Lunt and assembled a dedicated board of local businesspeople and backers.

Together, we are working tirelessly with local councillors, our new MP, Kim Leadbeater, public funding bodies and private investors to bring our vision to life.

We’re building a facility that promotes overall wellbeing through sport. By fostering healthier lifestyles, enhancing social connections, reducing crime and encouraging inclusivity, we aim to create a safer, more vibrant community.

And as someone who has benefited immensely from an upbringing in grassroots rugby in Yorkshire, I am honoured to be a part of this initiative - and excited to see the lasting impact it will have on our town.

I hope the recent closure of sporting and leisure facilities in our region serves as a call to action to invest in our communities, so that ultimately everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.

We can no longer rely on overstretched public sector budgets to meet these needs.

It's time for those of us in positions of influence and affluence to take responsibility and drive the change we want to see.