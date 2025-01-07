Why Professor Alexis Jay’s voice is important on the issue of child sexual abuse
While it is important that the issue of grooming gangs is not swept under the carpet, given what we already know, it is important that disinformation and ill-informed opinions do not dominate the debate.
Words of those who understand the issue the best are what matter, not billionaire provocateurs, thousands of miles away in a foreign country.
One of those voices that is important when it comes to grooming gangs is Professor Alexis Jay.
She led the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse, which published its final report in 2022.
The report described the sexual abuse of children as an “epidemic that leaves tens of thousands of victims in its poisonous wake”.
The inquiry looked into abuse by organised groups following multiple convictions of sexual offences against children across the UK between 2010-2014, including in Rotherham.
Yet more than two years after its conclusion, the report’s 20 recommendations have still not been implemented.
The campaign group Act on IICSA, which is chaired by Prof Jay, also warned against “politicising” the issue. There is merit in calls for a wide reaching inquiry but surely the recommendations of Prof Jay’s inquiry should be the primary concern.
The Labour Government says it is working “at pace” to deliver the reforms set out in the 2022 review. It is paramount that action is taken to prevent more vulnerable girls falling victim.
