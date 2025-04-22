Why publishing the nationalities of foreign criminals in the UK is the right step

Publishing the nationalities of foreign criminals living in the UK for the first time ever may lead to squeals from some on the left, but increased transparency should be welcomed by all.

These figures need to be read in context but what they could do is bring the debate around immigration back onto reasoned ground.

There is no reason why people should not be privy to the nationalities of foreign criminals.

What people fear the most is the unknown and this strips away that unknown element.

And we must also face up to the reality that there are hostile nations that want to destabilise Britain and the West. The war in Ukraine is the clearest illustration of that.

This is not about abandoning Britain’s commitment to human rights but rather to challenge the idea that the country is a soft touch.

The latest data shows there were 19,244 foreign offenders awaiting deportation at the end of 2024, up from 17,907 when the Conservatives left office in July and 14,640 at the end of 2022. This rise came despite 3,594 offenders being deported in Labour’s first nine months in office, a 16 per cent increase on the same period in the previous 12 months.

It clearly suggests that the immigration system is broken. And with a prison network that has already exceeded capacity, the country cannot continue as it is. British people have no issue with welcoming those who are genuinely seeking sanctuary. But at the same time they value respect for law and order.