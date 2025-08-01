Why ramp up charges for pavement licences when pubs and cafes are struggling?

At a time when so many pubs and cafes are struggling, it is absurd to see the amount they are charged for pavement licences almost triple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses previously paid between nothing and £100 for outdoor seating in front of their premises. However, from today, a new two-year pavement licence will cost £400 and the renewal fee will be £305 in North Yorkshire.

While this is less than the new cap set by the Government, which is £500 for an initial application and £350 for a renewal, it still increases the costs for businesses that are already hard-pressed for cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councils and the Government should be doing everything they can to support pubs and cafes, not making life harder for them.

A bartender pours a beer in a pub. PIC: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The cumulative effect of these sorts of costs damage the economy, offsetting revenue generated by local authorities.

Pavement licensing schemes came about during the pandemic, to allow social distancing and meeting up outdoors. While the country no longer faces restrictions, the reality is that hospitality businesses are still living with the legacy of Covid.

As Kevin Keaveny, the Campaign for Real Ale director of Yorkshire, warns: “Local economies benefit greatly from pubs, as they create jobs and increase footfall on the high street. The tripling of the pavement licence could lead to yet more high street pubs in North Yorkshire closing their doors for good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad