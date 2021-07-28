Why repeat burglars should be tagged in Boris Johnson crime plan – The Yorkshire Post says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel speak to cadets during a visit to Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford, Surrey, to coincide with the publication of the Government's Beating Crime Plan.

Whatever people think of the Prime Minister, he is right to identify policing as a primary concern of families across the country and why there needs to be a far greater onus on crime prevention in the future.

And, given the extent to which countless strategies have failed to curtail the criminality of repeat offenders – the cohort responsible for the majority of offences committed on Britain’s streets – there’s certainly merit to compelling serial burglars and others to wear electronic tags as a pre-condition of their release from prison.

However the success, or otherwise, of the new Beating Crime Plan is dependent on the Government providing sufficient funding to replace the 10,000 officers whose positions were scrapped due to austerity – and all those who are leaving constabularies now due to disillusionment over pay.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to Sergeant Dog Handler Mike Barnes as he throws a ball for six year old cocker spaniel Rebel, a proactive drugs dog, during a visit to Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford, Surrey, to coincide with the publication of the Government's Beating Crime Plan.

Just as the Home Office now publishes regular data on the recruitment of new staff, it should also be prepared to provide updates on the number of communities allocated a designated police officer to co-ordinate the response to low-level crimes and anti-social behaviour.

After all, early intervention remains critical if some of today’s delinquents are not to become tomorrow’s career criminals – and Mr Johnson needs to make sure the police have the resources they need if they’re to make the most of the extensive new powers now being made available to them.

