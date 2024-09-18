Why schools need to do more to promote the benefits of classroom attendance - Matt Bromley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m chair of a campaign called Building Equity in Education which seeks to do just that. Our mission is “to use education as a lever for social justice by doing more for those who start with less to ensure a child's birth is not also their destiny”. And it all starts with attendance.

If learners are not attending school, or at least not regularly and on time, then schools cannot help them to engage with their education, learn and make progress; and they cannot identify learners’ additional needs and put in place appropriate support.

Attendance is also integral to building more equitable schools because disadvantaged learners are more than twice as likely as their non-disadvantaged peers to be absent and persistently absent from school.

Attendance is intersectional. Learners with other risk factors, such as living in poverty, having special educational needs, having high levels of mobility, or coming from certain ethnicities or cultures, are more likely to struggle with their attendance and punctuality. Further, poor attendance is often a flag for another issue, including safeguarding.

A study by the thinktank Public First found that there had been a “seismic shift” in parental attitudes to school attendance since Covid – a shift, they say, that requires a monumental multi-service effort to change. They found that it was no longer the case that every day at school is seen to matter.

In my experience of working directly with schools, I think this is due, at least in part, to the fact that parents were reassured that home-schooling during the national lockdowns would not be detrimental to their child’s education. And yet evidence suggests the opposite is true.

We are still seeing the long shadow of Covid: more children are experiencing mental health problems including anxiety, more children are struggling with their social and emotional development and academic outcomes have fallen and are predicted to continue to fall over the next few years.

Not attending school in-person during lockdowns should have underlined the importance of school attendance, not undermined it. The first task before schools, then, if they are to improve attendance, is to reverse this narrative. Parents need to know that every day counts.

The Public First report also found that there had been a fundamental breakdown in the relationship between schools and parents across the socioeconomic spectrum. This, I think, reflects a wider problem: a breaking of the social contract between citizens and the state.

Public First concluded that school level attendance systems felt increasingly draconian to families, and yet not sufficiently robust or accurate. Likewise, sanctions were seen as both irrelevant and antagonistic across all parent groups.

Schools need to flip the conversation. In practice, this means promoting the benefits of good attendance – of which there are many.