Why schools need to teach accent-ism and code-switching - Matt Bromley

"People would mock my accent," he said.

But it didn't faze him. He told the BBC that, "I'd look at their artworks and I'd think, well, if I drew like that, I'd keep my mouth shut."

I’ve been a Hockney fan my whole life. I used to live a stone’s throw from Salts Mill and would visit the gallery most weekends. My parents, who vaguely knew Hockney’s brother, lived near the artist’s seafront home in Bridlington. So, you could say there’s long been an affinity.

A teacher and students in a classroom. PIC: PA

But learning that he was mocked for his Bradfordian accent when he went away to study brought me even closer.

When I left Bradford for university in the mid-1990s, I too was mocked for my uncut Yorkshire accent. I’d only ever been around people like me; people who spoke like me. It came as a shock, therefore, to be singled out for speaking the way I did. But students from London and the southeast, born to privilege and then privately educated, heard my accent and made assumptions about me and my intellect.

I’d like to think that times have changed, but I know they haven’t. That’s why I think schools need to teach accent-ism and code-switching.

Accent-ism is discrimination against someone based on their accent, dialect or speech patterns, often leading to stereotypes and assumptions being made about their intelligence, education or social status. To tackle it, we need to actively unpack our hidden biases and celebrate people’s linguistic diversity.

Code-switching, meanwhile, is the ability to shift between different styles of language depending on the context, audience or purpose. It allows people to adapt their speech to suit formal and informal settings, demonstrating an understanding of social norms and expectations. For disadvantaged learners, teaching code-switching is particularly important because it equips them with the tools to navigate a range of environments, from the classroom to the workplace, and to participate confidently in society. At its heart, code-switching involves choosing the right register, tone, and vocabulary for a specific context. It might mean using Standard English in a formal setting such as an interview and then shifting to a more colloquial style when talking to friends.

To be clear, this isn’t about pretending to be someone you’re not; nor is it about conforming. Rather, it’s about making sure you’re heard and understood. The way I talk when I’m out with friends or at a football match is not the same as the way I talk when I’m giving a conference keynote, just as the way I dress for gardening is not the same as the way I dress for a night out. Context matters. And flexibility is key.

Linguistic flexibility is not about erasing or undermining a young person’s own language or dialect; rather, it’s about empowering them to add another "code" to their repertoire. Code-switching is a skill that allows young people to preserve their cultural identity while accessing opportunities in settings where Standard English is expected.

For disadvantaged learners, the ability to code-switch can be transformative.

Without explicit guidance, many children may struggle to adapt to the formal register required in academic writing or classroom discussions. Teaching code-switching helps children understand when and how to use Standard English without invalidating their own language. It bridges the gap between their lived experiences and the expectations of the school environment, reducing the risk of alienation.

From exam questions to essay writing, children are expected to use Standard English fluently and accurately in academia. By teaching code-switching, we demystify academic language and give children the tools they need to access the curriculum fully, ensuring that their ideas and insights are not lost due to linguistic obstacles.

In the workplace, the ability to adapt one’s communication style is a critical skill. Employers often expect a level of formality and professionalism that may be unfamiliar to learners from certain backgrounds. By teaching code-switching, we prepare learners to succeed in interviews, collaborate effectively with colleagues, and present themselves with confidence in professional settings.

Teaching code-switching involves more than just correcting grammar or pronunciation — it requires a sensitive and inclusive approach which begins by valuing and respecting the language and dialects learners bring with them. In practice, we need to show learners that their home language is an important part of their identity and a strength to be celebrated.

