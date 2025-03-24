Why social care needs to be put before the NHS for the sake of the healthcare system

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
The Health Secretary’s suggestion that more funds will be allocated to social care as part of the Government’s forthcoming plan to fix the NHS is to be welcomed.

For too long the cart has been put before the horse when it comes to healthcare in this country. While the NHS is indeed a jewel in this nation’s crown, we are at risk of heading towards an NHS with a country attached to it.

No one wants to see the NHS being deprived of much-needed funding but there is a need to be smarter with the allocation of money.

Social care holds the answer to a lot of the issues blighting the healthcare system. Capacity in hospitals with patients unable to be released owing to a lack of care in the community is past breaking point.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA WireHealth Secretary Wes Streeting arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire
Around one in seven hospital beds are taken up by people who could be cared for elsewhere, at any one time.

Inadequate social care in the community also puts pressure on the NHS through increasing hospital admissions and GP visits.

That is why it is good to see Wes Streeting acknowledge that spending NHS resources “more effectively though social care” will be better for patients and deliver better value for taxpayers.

While additional funding for social care is welcome, it alone won’t be enough. The care sector needs meaningful reform. There is widespread unrest across social care. Only last month it was revealed that some providers were contemplating withholding fees from the Care Quality Commission as a way of registering their protest.

Successive governments have failed to get a grip of the social care challenge. With an aging population it is important that Labour now grasps the nettle and ensures that social care is no longer an after-thought.

