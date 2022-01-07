Why social workers deserve more respect – The Yorkshire Post says

Ofsted now rates Wakefield's children's services department to be 'good' following a damning report in 2018.

When their sustained diligence improves the outlook of those in their care, especially young children, the confidential nature of this work prevents social services staff receiving due recognition.

And the consequence of this means that these professionals are invariably only in the spotlight in those very rare instances, such as the murder of Keighley toddler Star Hobson, that regrettably end in terrible tragedy.

This is the context to Ofsted’s formal recognition this week of the improvements that have taken place in Wakefield’s children’s services after the department’s work was judged to be “inadequate” in 2018.

Now rated ‘good’, council bosses say the rate of progress is “almost unprecedented” and can be attributed, in part, to the leadership shown by Vicky Schofield following her past work in Rotherham.

Her changes included reducing the number of cases that each staff member dealt with – and making sure there was sufficient support so social workers felt valued.

What is refreshing is Ms Schofield’s desire to do even better and her warning that the “complex problems” faced by her team on a daily basis “are not easily tackled over a computer screen”.

Sentiments that will be widely shared by all social workers whose tireless work is worthy of far more respect, they also deserve the endorsement of the public and, hopefully, Ministers too.