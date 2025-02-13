Why the Chancellor is right to remain cautious despite economy eking out growth

Caution is the order of the day despite Britain’s economy unexpectedly eking out growth in the final three months of last year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) edged 0.1 per cent higher between October and December, defying forecasts by analysts and the Bank of England for a contraction in the quarter.

It follows zero growth in the previous three months, which had led to fears that the UK was on the brink of recession.

There have been many false dawns in recent years and people will be subsequently weary about a recovery.

It is understandable that the Chancellor would say that she is “still not satisfied with the level of growth that our economy is achieving”.

For the majority of voters these numbers will mean little. For them it is about the bill at the end of their weekly shop, how much they have left over after heating their homes and the amount that is charged at the fuel pumps, relative to their incomes and savings.

They also want to see public services improve after more than a decade of decline without more pressures being heaped on their finances.

That’s the challenge for this Government. And macroeconomic barometers such as GDP will inevitably impact those daily concerns.

As the latest data also showed living standards under pressure, with real GDP per head – the volume of goods and services available to the average person, according to the ONS – falling by 0.1 per cent in the last quarter and by 0.1 per cent across 2024 overall.