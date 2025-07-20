Why the Chancellor was right to choose Leeds to launch support for financial services sector - Rachel Elwell

Earlier this week, the Chancellor launched the “Leeds reforms” with measures promising support for the Financial Services sector, backing an engine of growth for Britain. To see the Chancellor choose Leeds to announce the reforms might have been a surprise to some.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But not to the almost 300,000 people working in financial and professional services across Yorkshire and Humberside. Collectively, this group contributes over 10 per cent of the region’s economic value.

The truth is that we are one of the region’s – and the country’s – best kept economic secrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are home to financial institutions that manage and invest billions of pounds. Long-standing high street names, including building societies such as Yorkshire, Leeds and Skipton, and banks like Lloyds. Newer organisations forming part of the UK’s future such as the National Wealth Fund. And a burgeoning FinTech sector too, creating the next wave of financial services success stories.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a roundtable discussion with top finance executives at the Lloyds Banking Group's offices, in Leeds. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

These organisations are supported by an active presence of the Big Four and smaller accountancy firms, consultancies and legal professionals. We’ve also seen support from Central Government through commitments from the FCA and Bank of England to locate teams here.

My own organisation, Border to Coast, is based in Leeds too. We manage or oversee over £55bn of pension assets on behalf of public sector workers across England. That makes us the largest asset manager in Britain, outside of London and Edinburgh.

Put this all together and it’s why some people have labelled our region the “Northern Square Mile”, in reference to London’s financial district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s financial services sector growth plan, also published this week, goes further in recognising our collective success. Altogether, the financial and professional services sector contributes £21.3bn to the Yorkshire and Humberside economy every year.

This is a staggering figure but I, along with many others, want it to be just the start.

If we are to build on our success and create a long-lasting financial centre, we need the people to do so. This is why skills matter.

A career in this industry can be built on many different skills. Yes, we need mathematicians, people good with technology, accountants and economists. But financial services is also a people business and we need people who are good with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news is a lot of excellent work is already being done. Major employers have joined forces with education providers and the Strategic Mayoral Authorities across the region to create the Yorkshire and the Humber Financial and Professional Services Skills Commission.

Its recent report laid out how to develop and grow our financial workforce further.

First, the greater devolution of skills policy to regional authorities. Access to more skills policy levers will allow local policymakers to coordinate the efforts of educational institutions and ensure skills provision meets the needs of employers.

Second, skills funding needs to be more flexible to enable employers and education providers to work together. Both re-skill our current talented workforce, and to help new people enter the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, our region needs to be an attractive place to build a life as well as a career - whether that’s investment in infrastructure, especially transport, or making sure our vibrant culture continues to thrive.

With a bit of common sense, hard work, and determination – all classic Yorkshire traits – we can make the most of our region’s strengths and cement the Northern Square Mile’s place. We have a great success story on our hands already. Let’s not let up on our efforts.