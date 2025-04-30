Why the drive towards a cashless society could leave all of us poorer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Older generations are particularly vulnerable when it comes to tech transformation, especially when it comes to transactions.

There are far too many businesses out there that have now pivoted completely towards contactless payments. While tech evangelists will welcome the idea of tapping a card to pay for their goods, there are already many instances where people are being turned away from shops because they only have cash on them. It’s not just shops but everyday services are also going cashless.

Businesses should not be burdened with unnecessary red tape but there is a strong case for regulation that makes firms accept cash.

A pile of notes. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The Treasury Committee is right to urge the Government to undertake a “vastly improved” monitoring and reporting of cash acceptance levels.

The committee warns that not doing so could risk creating a two-tier society, where vulnerable groups become excluded from community spaces such as leisure centres, theatres and public transport.

It’s not just the elderly. Those who have been ‘unbanked’ for whatever reason also find it difficult to access goods and services.

