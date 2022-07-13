Why the end of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister will be bad for Yorkshire - GP Taylor

All that we hold dear in our democracy may suddenly be under threat. Even our position outside the EU could be in doubt.

I am not a fan of Boris Johnson and have seen the many mistakes he has made.

Partygate was the least of his faults. His idea of levelling up was nothing short of a PR scam. Drinking with his mates whilst our loved ones died alone is unforgivable.

Having seen the way he has been treated, I would never vote for the Conservatives ever again. Boris was stabbed in the back 50 times and with each resignation, it was another wound.

The bitter Remainers finally had their chance for revenge and seized it mercilessly. They forced Boris to quit, helped out by the media.

What Tory MPs seem to forget is that half of them would not be in Parliament had it not been for Boris. He is a man who appeals to the working class and can connect easily with people of all backgrounds. Whoever comes next has big shoes to fill.

If an election is called after a new Tory leader is elected, (as it should) then the voters will doubtless punish the Conservatives brutally. Many of those who resigned ministerial duties and those who have schemed against him will be out on their ears.

An election will lead to either a Labour government or a coalition with the SNP and Liberals. If this happens then we in Yorkshire can expect the worse.

The Labour party is not a party for the working classes. At best, it is a diet-woke, virtue signalling, London elite, inward looking and caring little for the North of England. It is middle class in its attitudes and does not represent the working people who live in Yorkshire.

There will be a slow drift back into the EU, regardless of what Starmer says. You can expect Britain being dragged into a single market and the right to free movement reinstated, if not full EU membership by the back door.

More frighteningly, there will be a move to proportional representation (PR), especially if there is a SNP/Lib/Lab/ pact. This will mean an end to democracy as we know it today. There will no longer be a way of voting out a political party.

It will be a never-ending story of endless left-wing coalitions with no viable opposition. The British voter will no longer be able to kick out a government every five years and start again if they get it wrong.

Since the Brexit vote, these Islington luvvies no longer trust the British voter, especially us in the N orth. We are unreliable and do not do as they say. Yorkshire people have long memories and don’t like to be bossed about by people who think they are our betters.

PR means that democracy the way we know it will be thrown out the window. Yes, it does mean that more political parties such as the BNP, Greens and Monster Raving Loony Party may get seats, but it also means an end to strong government and strong opposition.

Drab coalitions will follow drab coalitions and this will lead to an ever-deepening frustration amongst voters.

Fringe policies will become mainstream and woke will become the dominant trend. Our every statement and utterance will be vetted against government right-speak. Those breaking the rules will be cancelled. Freedom of speech will be turned into hate speech. Things that we once laughed at will become arrestable offences.

Sadly, that is what we are going to get now that the Conservatives have said bye, bye to Boris. Don’t be fooled that Labour or Liberals are for us. Both of these parties have an agenda for change that is no good for Yorkshire.

It will also be bye, bye, Scotland. Part of any deal the SNP do with Labour will include a binding Indyref2.

Scotland deserves its freedom, a path that may not be as smooth as Nicola Sturgeon believes. When English money is turned off and the Scottish economy has to go it alone, it will be an end to free university places and prescriptions.

The ramifications from Boris being ousted by his power-hungry deceitful colleagues will be felt for many years and we in Yorkshire will drink its bitterness for a long time to come.