Why the future of our nationally treasured landscapes in Yorkshire looks brighter - George Jabbour

As the House of Commons returns this week after Conference recess, the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill will be high on the agenda. This is a comprehensive piece of legislation that has been long in the making to reduce geographical disparities in the UK.

The Bill sets out provisions relating to a range of issues, from local democracy and regeneration to planning and the environment, plus many other matters that affect our lives, not only in Yorkshire and the North, but also across the whole country.

As a North Yorkshire Councillor representing a rural division that covers parts of a National Park and of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), I am interested in a particular amendment to the Bill that would accelerate nature recovery in Protected Landscapes as this would have a positive effect on the future of our stunning countryside.

There are several Protected Landscapes in our region. In addition to the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks in North Yorkshire, the Peak District National Park extends to parts of West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire. Furthermore, both the Howardian Hills and Nidderdale AONBs are entirely located within our county. There is also a campaign to designate areas of the Yorkshire Wolds landscape as an AONB.

George Jabbour is the councillor for Helmsley & Sinnington.

The aim of the proposed amendment is to enhance the Management Plans of Protected Landscapes, both National Park and AONBs, and to strengthen the obligations of relevant authorities, such as local councils, to contribute to the delivery of these plans.

A Management Plan outlines the vision of a National Park or an AONB, its objectives and its policies.

The suggested amendment states that a public body exercising or performing any functions in relation to, or so as to affect, land in any National Park 'must seek to further' the purposes of National Parks. At present, such public bodies are only required to 'have regard to' the purposes of National Parks.

The purposes of National Parks include conserving and enhancing the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage in their areas, and promoting opportunities for public understanding and enjoyment of their special qualities.

Castleton in the North York Moors National Park photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

Similar phrasing in the amendment was used to ‘further the purpose of conserving and enhancing the natural beauty’ of AONBs.

The new wording would mean that the duties of local authorities and other organisations would massively increase to advance the purposes of Protected Landscapes.

The amendment also gives the Government new powers to shape and influence the individual Management Plans of National Parks and AONBs in order to contribute to meeting environmental targets and nature recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Vice Chair of the Joint Advisory Committee of the Howardian Hills AONB and a member of the North York Moors National Park Authority, I am looking forward to Members of Parliament returning to Westminster this week, to observing the remaining stages of the passage of the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill, and to reviewing the final text that will receive Royal Assent.

If all goes as hoped, the future of our nationally treasured landscapes in Yorkshire looks brighter.