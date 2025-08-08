Why the Global Talent Fund snub for Northern universities is so disappointing

Yorkshire is home to world-class universities, producing not only the best talent in a host of different fields but also conducting pioneering research that ends up making a difference in the real world.

These seats of learning and innovation are helping businesses thrive and creating employment opportunities themselves.

There are countless examples of university spin-offs from the region enjoying international success.

Therefore it is hugely disappointing to see that no Northern universities have benefitted from the Government’s new Global Talent Fund.

Leeds University's Parkinson Building in 2021. PIC: James Hardisty

The £54m fund has been shared amongst 12 universities. Six from the South have been awarded £10m but there are no beneficiaries in the North of England. The money is intended to attract top international academics.

Given the strong track record that Northern universities have when it comes to research, it is deeply disappointing. However, this decision also undermines the Government’s claims of wanting to rebalance the economy.

With the Northern Powerhouse Partnership think tank saying the criteria for selecting the universities was “arbitrary and inconsistently applied”, it raises more questions as to why the North was overlooked.

This is a pattern that has often been repeated by previous governments. The argument isn’t about giving the North special treatment, rather recognising its strengths and leveraging them to realise the potential that exists in the region.

This decision will undermine innovation in the region. The economy cannot be rebalanced and it won’t enjoy growth unless the North is given fair weighting. And the region’s universities have an important part to play in delivering this growth.