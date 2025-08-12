Why the Government must intervene and save the bioethanol production plant in Hull

Trade deals usually involve give and take and while the Prime Minister was quick to laud his agreement as a win-win situation it has become clear that the bioethanol sector has been sold short.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So much so that jobs and livelihoods are now on the line with Hull-based Vivergo Fuels saying it will stop production by mid-September unless the Government takes action.

It stems from the concession made during trade negotiations to allow tariff-free US ethanol into the UK. The supply of domestic ethanol is of strategic importance so just leaving the likes of Associated British Foods (ABF), which owns Vivergo, to close down operations could prove to be a major mistake in the long run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bioethanol production helps reduce emissions from petrol and this could undermine Britain’s attempts to decarbonise. Bioethanol is also expected to play an increasingly important role in aviation fuel. But there is also the damage that will be done to jobs and livelihoods in the immediate future.

Vivergo Fuels site in Hull. PIC: Vivergo Fuels/PA Wire

That is why the letter published in today’s newspaper from hundreds of Vivergo workers calling on Sir Keir Starmer to save the plant needs to be taken note of by the Government.

Labour also needs to think of the message that it is sending about British manufacturing if it allows the plant to shut. For a pro-growth Government it is not a good look for an industry that offers so much growth potential to disappear overnight.