Why the Government should reform spending rules to boost growth - The Yorkshire Post says

The Chancellor will have to carry out a high wire act when delivering her first budget later this month. There is little fiscal headroom as the country grapples with an economy that is stuck in the quagmire.

Rachel Reeves, who is also the MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, will understandably be cautious when it comes to the budget.

However, it is worth looking at the suggestion from the think tank IPPR of reforming Government spending rules to boost growth.

There has been a lot of talk about economic growth but what hasn’t been acknowledged enough is the need to stimulate regional economies outside of London and the South East.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves taking applause after she addressed the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The IPPR says the Treasury should adopt a ‘public sector net worth’ target at budget, with public investment at a low level currently and set to fall further in the coming years.

Reforming spending rules to prioritise long-term investment could generate headroom of £57bn, which is greatly needed.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini budget in 2022 will be a cautionary tale for governments to come. But there is a difference between recklessness and commitment to proper investment that will pay itself back. Investment that regions like Yorkshire desperately need.

The fact that Lord Jim O’Neill, former Treasury minister who was previously chair of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has endorsed the idea of reforming UK fiscal rules ought to see it being taken seriously by the Government.

Lord O’Neill, who is chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, says the report highlights “how Labour can implement its fiscal rules in a way that embeds a more long-termist approach”.