Why the Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral authority could be the most exciting in the region

Whoever wins the Mayoral Election in Hull and East Yorkshire, they must emphasise working with the other combined authorities in the region.

While a One Yorkshire devolution deal was taken off the table several years ago, the appetite for the region to speak as one remains undiminished.

There is also a risk attached to the four corners of Yorkshire operating in silos. Not only will they miss out on economic opportunities but also risk undermining each other. Whatever the hue of the rosette of the winning candidate, they need to put the region first.

A four-way fight that could come down to just a few votes can only be a healthy thing for local democracy. It would send a message to the victor that they have no room for complacency and will also drive home the importance of democratic participation.

Previously, there was an apathy towards mayoral elections with many constituents not understanding the significance of the role.

There is still a lot of work to be done but awareness seems to be increasing especially with more and more powers being devolved to mayors. Hopefully the turnout for the election in Hull and East Yorkshire will be healthy.

Devolution was long overdue in this part of Yorkshire. It’s not too late for Hull and East Yorkshire to also capitalise on the devolution revolution that is sweeping across the North. Giving it an influential voice on big picture matters.

As Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, points out in today’s newspaper, East Yorkshire stands ready to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the drive to Net Zero.