Why the legal sector should be central to the Government’s Industrial Strategy - Richard Atkinson

The Law Society of England Wales response to the Industrial Strategy consultation highlights that the legal sector is the second largest gross value-added producer (GVA) within professional services. Research on the economic contribution of legal services to the economy shows the sector’s turnover was £74.4bn and £57.8bn in GVA (2021).

But its role in supporting local communities is unique.

More than half a million people are employed or supported by the legal sector. Legal services are also one of the last remaining pillars of our high street. More than half of the legal sector’s turnover derives from outside of London, making it one of the last big sectors that actively and directly supports local economies and communities. The Industrial Strategy should include a focus on small and medium-sized law firms that are engines of growth in their communities and the legal sector holds the key.

Richard Atkinson is president of the Law Society of England and Wales. PIC: Darren Filkins

Solicitors support their local communities in many ways. An estimated 68,000 solicitors provided a total of 1,562,000 hours of pro bono work. In addition, 42 per cent of solicitors in private practice and 38 per cent of in-house solicitors volunteered their time for other activities, such as school governors and charitable trustees.

Globally, legal services created a trade surplus of more than £7.6bn last year. The sector is the second largest in the world and the largest in Europe. Legal services are a major UK export equalling 6 per cent of the UK's positive trade balance. The Law Society believes that the Industrial Strategy can take this even further by addressing market access restrictions, ensuring English and Welsh lawyers can provide legal advice without requalifying abroad and thus strengthening the UK’s leading global standing.

The UK is an innovator investing heavily in LawTech and Artificial Intelligence (AI) making it one of the largest hubs in Europe competing with global players like San Francisco and Singapore. The new Industrial Strategy can provide financial incentives for the adoption of new technologies and ensure AI regulation contributes to having a dynamic legal technology market as well as protecting consumers and the legal profession.

The Industrial Strategy can further support the sector to get the apprenticeships and skills it needs by mapping the gaps and providing support in the new growth and skills levy.

The Law Society of England and Wales can work with the government to introduce simple measures to leverage the strengths of the sector and unlock its full potential for the sake of local economies.

The legal sector’s success story doesn’t end here. Its turnover in 2031 is projected to be around £59bn according to moderate estimates. Solicitors are committed to helping to build a robust economy that competes internationally while strengthening local communities.

By supporting legal services through these steps, the Government can drive more growth across our communities, support our regions to thrive and bring more jobs and prosperity to England and Wales.