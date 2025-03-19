Why the out of control welfare bill needs to be brought under control

The welfare bill is out of control and the Government to its credit is at least confronting that reality.

The number of people in England and Wales claiming either sickness or disability benefit has risen from 2.8 million to around 4 million since 2019.

The benefits bill reached £48bn in 2023-24 and is forecast to continue rising to £67bn in 2029-30.

As Pat McFadden, a key figure behind the scenes in the Sir Keir Starmer administration, says, the current system “leaves too many people in a permanent state of dependence on benefits without the opportunity of work”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall leaves Downing Street. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

So it is understandable that the Government plans to cut £5bn from the welfare bill.

Curbing benefits is one thing but leaving people with nowhere to turn to would be wholly unacceptable.

Just slashing the welfare bill without ensuring there are proper measures in place to ensure people can return to work will just lead to deepening poverty.

Therefore a £1bn increase in employment support measures to help disabled and long-term sick people back into work is to be welcomed.

A greater emphasis also needs to be placed on helping young people into work. As Sarah Todd, writing in this newspaper today, highlights, too many young people simply are not exposed to the world of work at an early age.

While efforts to get the welfare bill under control are to be lauded, compassion cannot be overlooked, as many of Labour’s own backbench MPs warned of the consequences of these cuts.