Why the Prime Minister’s visit to and pact with Ukraine is so significant

The Ukraine conflict has largely faded into the background but the importance of protecting democracy and sovereignty has never been more acute with geopolitical tensions rising across the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is why the Prime Minister’s visit to Ukraine is so significant. As is the UK-Ukraine partnership deal, an agreement stretching well into the next century.

Sir Keir Starmer has wedded one of the leading parts of Nato to Ukraine and the fight for its freedom. The effect of this is not to be underestimated. It shows leadership on the issue of Ukraine and its freedom. Just as former PM Boris Johnson showed leadership when war first broke out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has never been a more critical time than now in the conflict. As Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House again, Western political leaders will be required to show statecraft of the highest level.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is guided by Ukrainian officials as he inspects a damaged vehicle along a street in Kyiv. PIC: Carl Court/PA Wire

It won’t be easy standing up to Russia while avoiding escalation. The levers available to Ukraine's allies are limited. The prospect of a full scale war breaking out on Europe’s doorstep will send a shiver down most people’s spines.

This conflict cannot be treated like any other war. Europe potentially being dragged into a direct war would engulf the wider Western world.

One of the levers remaining is the unity that the West has shown in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression. But that could be fractured if Trump weakens Nato and caves into Putin’s demands.