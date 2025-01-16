Why the Prime Minister’s visit to and pact with Ukraine is so significant
That is why the Prime Minister’s visit to Ukraine is so significant. As is the UK-Ukraine partnership deal, an agreement stretching well into the next century.
Sir Keir Starmer has wedded one of the leading parts of Nato to Ukraine and the fight for its freedom. The effect of this is not to be underestimated. It shows leadership on the issue of Ukraine and its freedom. Just as former PM Boris Johnson showed leadership when war first broke out.
There has never been a more critical time than now in the conflict. As Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House again, Western political leaders will be required to show statecraft of the highest level.
It won’t be easy standing up to Russia while avoiding escalation. The levers available to Ukraine's allies are limited. The prospect of a full scale war breaking out on Europe’s doorstep will send a shiver down most people’s spines.
This conflict cannot be treated like any other war. Europe potentially being dragged into a direct war would engulf the wider Western world.
One of the levers remaining is the unity that the West has shown in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression. But that could be fractured if Trump weakens Nato and caves into Putin’s demands.
The people of Ukraine need to know that they won’t be sold down the river but at the same time peace needs to be delivered across the Crimea.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.