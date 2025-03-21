Why the rise in gambling amongst young people is a worrying trend

Gambling is everywhere and if care isn’t taken more vulnerable people could end up falling into addiction. People are being bombarded with adverts and smartphones now make it easier for users to gamble than ever before.

While those who gamble responsibly, should have the choice to do what they wish with their money, it is the most vulnerable that need to be protected. The current regulatory regime is not robust enough in doing that.

Figures showing more than one in 10 young people in York have gambled and warnings from York Council’s public health director Peter Roderick that this is just the tip of the iceberg of the issues around gambling should serve as a wake up call for legislators. This is obviously not an issue that is exclusive to York.

More people could end up suffering the consequences of gambling addiction unless there is better education and a crackdown on advertising.

A generic photo of someone gambling online. PIC: Alamy/PA

It is all too easy to find gambling firms aiming to reel young people in, especially on social media. Sometimes they even end up flouting the rules of the platforms on which they are advertising. But a lack of enforcement means they are getting away with it.

The risk of gambling addiction cannot be underplayed. Especially in the current economic environment where so many find themselves in a helpless financial situation.