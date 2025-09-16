Why the toothbrushing programme should just be a starting point
There is clearly a worsening of general oral health amongst children, especially in deprived communities in the country.
Tooth decay remains the most common reason for a 5–9-year-old child to be admitted to hospital in England – with 70 a day having teeth extracted due to decay.
This comes at a cost to the taxpayer. Prevention is better than the cure when it comes to children’s oral health.
Collaborations with the private sector such as the one on the toothbrushing programme will be welcomed by the public.
The frustration of parents, who do make an effort to ensure their children brush their teeth and exercise good oral hygiene, is understandable. It really should not be the responsibility of the state. However, that responsibility is too much for some parents.
The tooth brushing programme should just be a starting point for steering families towards more healthier lifestyles. Otherwise it’ll be nothing more than a gimmick.
That is why the success of the Best Start Family Hubs will be key to any turnaround. These hubs need to be more than just talking shops. They need to give all parents access to the best possible care for their children.
The closure of Sure Start Centres have left the nation with an unwanted legacy of poor health amongst a whole generation of children, heaping pressure on the NHS. What the cuts over a decade and a half ago did was add liability down the line, costing taxpayers more. It’s a reminder that cuts can have consequences in the long-run.