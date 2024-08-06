Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a recent study, more than a third of under-25s class themselves as non-drinkers, 36 per cent. Two years ago, this figure was 24 per cent.

As a nation, 27 per cent of adults are non-drinkers, according to research by advertising firm Red Brick Road, with the biggest proportion of sober Brits in the 18-24 age range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve seen it with my own eyes, having returned to the University of Bradford, where I studied from 2012 until 2015 then worked as a Sabbatical Officer from 2015 to 2017, to become CEO of the Students’ Union.

Cocktails arranged on a bar. PIC: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Ten, fifteen years ago, you would see students - particularly those in the sports societies - falling over drunk and throwing up in the street.

In contrast, a few months ago, we held our annual awards dinner, the UBIES, for about 350 students. We didn’t even make £500 on the pop-up bar and everyone went home by 11.30pm.

At our end of the year party in our outside area known as the Amp, people brought their own alcohol but even then, no one was drinking to excess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, students have increasingly told us there needs to be more to offer all students within our bar areas.

If you’re a non-drinker, pubs can be unpleasant places. The smell of alcohol, the sticky residue on the counters, the lairy behaviour that can come with alcohol, it’s all quite off-putting if you are not part of that culture.

So, when the University came to redesign the bar areas in Student Central, the Student Union consulted with students. One of the things they requested was somewhere they could go that didn’t revolve around alcohol.

For a place known to have had the longest continuous student bar in the country, weaving its way through three rooms, this would be quite a shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did we want to keep that rather dubious title or do we want to move with the times?

We pride ourselves on our value of inclusion.

And so, the largest area in our new £2m social space in Student Central - to open in September - will now be ‘dry.’ The bar has been removed from what’s known as the Lower Amp and instead, a new café in the adjoining Upper Amp will serve a variety of hot drinks, as well as smoothies and bubble tea.

We will still serve alcohol in our nightclub, Escape, and our new bar, BelowOne - but we will also be introducing a range of mocktails too.

Non-drinkers come in all shapes and sizes. Around half of our student population is Muslim, We also have students who are parents or carers and those who drive into Bradford from further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know that younger people who do drink alcohol are drinking less. The most recent NHS annual health survey showed only 15 per cent of 16 to 24-year olds drank above the recommended threshold of 14 units a week.

In general, we are getting more health-conscious. Our gym at the University of Bradford, Unique, has never seen so many student members.

There are also more choices for non-drinkers now. It used to be that if you were a non-drinker, you had to stick with lemonade or Coke, now you can get a zero-alcohol version of all the major beer brands, as well as non-alcoholic wines and spirits. Mocktails have soared in the last five years. Last summer, it was reported the hashtag #mocktails had hit more than one billion views on TikTok.

We are not alone in creating a dry space for students. Research in 2022 found, out of 89 universities who responded to a survey, a third offered accommodation that doesn’t permit alcohol to be consumed on-site. At Cardiff, Bath, St Andrews and many more, students can request a room in a shared flat or house with other students who want to live in a no-alcohol environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was at Cardiff University recently. They change the use of their spaces, for example by having a dry bar in the day and serving alcohol at night.

At Bradford, we want our students to belong, thrive and make a difference. We want them to have a place on campus where they all feel comfortable, where they can grab a bite to eat, hang out with friends, play a game of shuffleboard, relax in our plant-filled garden hideaway, and have a pint in the bar.

It’s not about telling our students what they can and can’t do, it’s about listening to what they want from their social spaces and creating areas where they can choose what they want to do.

It’s about creating a place where everyone feels welcome.