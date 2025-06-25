Why the unspoken bias when it comes to fertility rates across the globe? - Dr Jason Aldiss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost invariably, the discourse revolves around declining birth rates in affluent Western nations and highly developed parts of East Asia. Rarely does it acknowledge that global population growth continues, driven by higher fertility in regions often described - somewhat patronisingly - as the ‘developing world’. The implication is clear, if rarely stated outright: some forms of reproduction are seen as more desirable, or at least more necessary, than others.

This is not merely a demographic oversight. It is a philosophical and ethical problem, one that hints at a quiet but persistent hierarchy in the value we assign to human life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Europe, Japan, South Korea and increasingly parts of North America, fertility rates have fallen below replacement levels. This has provoked fears of ageing populations, shrinking workforces and economic stagnation. But step back for a moment. The human species, as a whole, is still expanding - albeit at a slower pace. The United Nations estimates the global population will peak at around 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

A couple holding hands. PIC: Alamy/PA

Why, then, the disproportionate hand-wringing over the fertility of the global North?

This is not merely about numbers. It is about who is producing them. There appears to be an unspoken assumption that a drop in birth rates among wealthier, predominantly white or East Asian societies is a problem in a way that other birth rates are not. This perspective risks reproducing old colonial assumptions in new demographic language: the idea that the world needs ‘more of us’ and fewer of ‘them’.

As the philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah reminds us, “Racism doesn’t depend on believing in race so much as acting as if it matters”. In this case, we may not be talking openly about race, but our demographic anxieties betray a belief in its consequence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what if, rather than being a crisis, falling fertility in some parts of the world is a natural adaptation?

If we accept the principles of evolution - not just biological, but socio-cultural - then perhaps this shift is not pathological but purposeful. Evolution, after all, is not concerned with the flourishing of individuals or even of civilisations. It is concerned with survival, adaptation and ultimately balance.

Could the decline in fertility among affluent societies be a biological response to overconsumption and ecological strain? In evolutionary terms, species tend to moderate their reproductive activity under conditions of environmental stress or saturation. This isn’t extinction. It’s self-regulation.

Furthermore, the rise in biologically non-reproductive relationships - be they same-sex partnerships, asexual identities, or deliberate childlessness - might also be understood not merely as social movements, but as adaptive patterns. They reduce population pressure without coercion or catastrophe. This is nature expressing itself through culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the current narrative assumes that lower fertility in the global North must be counteracted - whether through immigration, pro-natalist policies, or appeals to ‘family values’. But embedded within these efforts is a fear - not of decline, but of equity. If Western societies stop reproducing at the same pace, they lose not only labour and tax revenue, but also their demographic dominance. And perhaps, unconsciously, their claim to cultural centrality.

Yet in a world where equality is more than just an aspiration, should we not welcome the idea that no single group holds numerical primacy? In a truly global humanity, must we not accept that demographic balance means relinquishing some of our inherited assumptions about which lives matter more?

None of this is to suggest that population shifts don’t bring challenges. They do. But the solution is not to reinstate some imagined reproductive ideal. Instead, we must confront the moral framework beneath our demographic concerns.

Rather than seeing falling fertility in wealthy societies as a failure, perhaps it is a quiet triumph of choice, autonomy and adaptation. Rather than fearing the fertility of the global South, perhaps we should support it - ensuring that all people, everywhere, have the resources, education and freedom to determine the size and shape of their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not a story of decline. It is a story of recalibration. And like all such stories, it begins not with fear, but with humility.

Let us learn. And let us live - not more, but perhaps, at last, more wisely.