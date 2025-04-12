Why there are alarm bells for Labour across Yorkshire as MPs head for recess

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, the idea of a rebellion this early on with such a huge majority may not be of immediate concern, especially as Labour looked to shrug off the remnants of the Jeremy Corbyn era, but when it is delved into a bit deeper, it should make Number 10 sit up and think twice.

It’s not trouble makers but rather mainly loyal MPs that are now sounding concerned about the Government’s approach, particularly in relation to the welfare reforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This goes on top of the feeling of betrayal amongst pensioners who lent their vote to Labour at the last General Election, over the winter fuel allowance cuts.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Doncaster. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has been dealt a difficult hand, that is clear from the uncertainties that have gripped the globe. And it would be remiss to overlook the challenges that the PM faces on multiple fronts.

The scale of the task at hand is underlined by Lord David Blunkett’s comments, who says the current government “have a much, much bigger challenge” than New Labour faced in 1997.

Indeed the PM’s poll ratings improve when he takes a leading role on the world stage. But he needs to connect with voters on the ground.