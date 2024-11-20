Why there is a pressing need for fair and affordable housing for students - Alex Sobel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some like the ever earlier attempt to let out homes and rising rent in advance as well as the need for guarantors have become supercharged.

Last year I attended an event organised by Leeds University Union where I heard from many students about these issues, especially guarantors and the expensive need for a guarantor service.

As a longstanding member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Students, which the National Union of Students (NUS) holds the Secretariat for, I fully appreciate the crucial role in ensuring that the voices and needs of students are heard and represented in Parliament. In the last Parliament following meetings in local student unions like the one in Leeds there were two APPG meetings on student housing, the first looking at the last government’s Renters’ Reform Bill, and the second looking at the issue of student housing more broadly.

Alex Sobel is the Labour (Co-op) MP for Leeds Central and Headingley. PIC: PA

These meetings, and the discussions they facilitated, highlighted the pressing need for fair and affordable housing for students and a lightning rod issue that quickly came to the fore was the struggle students face with the widespread practice of asking for rent up front and guarantors.

What came out of the APPG meetings and NUS’s work is just how discriminatory demands for rent up front and guarantors can be. Students from deprived socio-economic backgrounds, those estranged from family, those who’ve come from care, and international students in particular, struggle to meet these requirements.

But it is not just the renters themselves who are impacted by these requirements: it has an impact on their family too. A guarantor is typically expected to be a parent or relative who owns property in the UK and/or earns a substantial income. So, even if a student renter who comes from one of the groups mentioned above does manage to find someone suitable, the responsibility can be onerous. The guarantor has to pay the rent should a tenant default – but they can also be expected to pay for other costs, such as any damage to the property. Indeed, in a shared property as student houses most often are, a guarantor can find themselves liable for damage caused by another tenant other than the person they are responsible for.

It is not uncommon for student renters to be asked for non-refundable holding fees while guarantors are vetted. For those who can’t secure a guarantor there are guarantor schemes, where private companies act as a guarantor for a tenant, but of course this is not a free service: what we see here is the most vulnerable renters financially penalised.

Rent in advance is another common landlord ask, and one which often goes hand-in-hand with the demand for a guarantor – or be used where someone is not able to provide an approved guarantor. Students can be asked for six to twelve months’ rent upfront, a practice which is particularly common with international students.

The last government’s Renters’ Rights Bill (RRB) was a flawed piece of legislation, which did nothing to address these concerns. Labour’s new Renters’ Rights Bill is a vast improvement, and a huge opportunity to take action on rent upfront and guarantor requirements.

The cost-of-living crisis has had a devastating effect on students, as it has on many people, and there is evidence financial pressures are putting people off from studying.

I hope my colleagues will give serious consideration to students’ arguments and help make the necessary changes to the RRB.