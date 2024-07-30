Why there needs to be a cultural shift in how people view food in this country
A lot of local council’s that object to more takeaways being set up find themselves overruled.
While it would be easy to criticise councils for poor diets in their local communities, Bradford Council deserves praise for tackling the issue head on through the Bradford Good Food Strategy.
It is good to see the council looking to work with takeaways to pilot healthier menus.
However, that will only go so far. And there needs to be a cultural reset when it comes to our approach to food in this country. The demand for convenience is hurting the nation’s overall health.
Britain could learn from other cultures and their attitudes towards food such as those in the Mediterranean, with many there enjoying longer and healthier lives.
Attitudes will only change if there is intervention from an early age.
Parents need to be equipped with the understanding to enable them to ensure their children do not become reliant on takeaways.
Schools should also be doing more to promote healthier eating across all age groups.
There is also an opportunity for farmers and food producers to push out a positive message of consuming fresh food farmed here in the UK.
They should be encouraged to go into schools and talk to children so that they begin to appreciate the importance of where their food comes from. That is the only way that attitudes will change.
